Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Owners Of Whakatāne Mill Announce Positive Progress, Reports A Full Order Book

Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 12:12 pm
Press Release: WML

Power Paperboard Limited (PPL), owners of the Whakatāne Mill Limited (WML) is proud to report that in only three months, the Mill has made significant, swift progress under its new ownership.

The Mill has received substantial amounts of positive interest from both domestic and international customers and is proud to report that its order book is full, well into 2022. This is despite its previous owners, SIG Combibloc, taking with them 120,000 tonnes per annum of production offshore. The current production output of the Mill sits at around 150,000 tonnes per annum.

It will also be making further improvements to the quality of its products and making additional adjustments to ensure the operation can compete internationally – something the Mill has not been able to achieve in over a decade.

Executive Chairman of WML, Ian Halliday, says the Mill cost reduction programme has been progressing smoothly, and that its full order book is proof its strategy to turn the Mill around is working.

“The Mill is performing strongly, in fact it’s exceeding our internal projections. We have made significant process improvements and cost savings, with the Mill well on its way to becoming internationally competitive. This is testament to the strengthened management and work of all staff who supported us throughout the acquisition process.

“There is strong demand for our products, which now exclude liquid packaging board, and our forecasts indicate this market demand will continue well into the coming years. We’re confident in our ability to maintain this trajectory and are committed to creating a sustainable business for years to come.”

The Mill’s acquisition by PPL and its success to date has enabled more than 170 people to retain their jobs at WML. Given the Mill’s significance to the Whakatāne and Bay of Plenty communities, coupled with New Zealand and the wider Oceania market, PPL has indicated its intention to update the market on the Mill’s progress on a regular basis.

The PPL Board is also reviewing several capital projects to further enhance the Mill’s operations and expects to be able to announce these by year end.

For more information, visit: https://www.wml.biz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from WML on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Border Levy Increase Disappoints Tourism Industry

Tourism Industry Aotearoa says tourism operators will be dismayed that the cost is to go up for all travellers crossing New Zealand’s borders from 1 December. The New Zealand Customs Service and the Ministry for Primary Industries are significantly increasing the border processing levy (BPL). From 1 December... More>>



Commerce Commission: Mercury Cleared To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Mercury NZ Limited to acquire Trustpower Limited’s retail business. Deputy Chair Sue Begg said the Commission is satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.... More>>



Consumer NZ: Buy-now, Pay-later Raking In $10m+ In Late Fees Annually
A Consumer NZ survey has found buy-now, pay-later services are costing shoppers more than $10 million a year in late fees. Close to four out of 10 Kiwi consumers use buy-now, pay-later services, such as Afterpay, Laybuy and Zip... More>>



Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>


Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 