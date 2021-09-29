Plant-Based Beverages Market Driven By Increasing Demand For Low-fat Food And Beverages Across The Globe

"Global Plant-Based Beverages Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027" is a recent report generated by MarketResearch.biz, which offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global plant-based beverages market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global plant-based beverages market report has been segmented on the basis of source, nature, packaging, sales channel, and region.

Introduction:

Plant based beverages are made from plants food such as soy, rice, almond, coconut, oat, potatoes, and hemp. Plant based beverages made from cashews have a smooth texture that makes it ideal for a variety of different dishes. Its mild flavor works well in both sweet and savory applications. Plant based beverages are often lower in protein and energy than cow’s milk. They are also lower in important nutrients such as calcium and vitamin D.

Dynamics:

Increasing prevalence’s of various heart diseases, rising health concern among consumers is resulting in growing preference for healthy beverages, which are major factors driving growth of the global plant- based beverages market. In addition, increasing demand for low-fat food and beverages across the globe, coupled with growing food & beverages industry and medicinal benefits of plant-based beverages are some other factors expected to support growth of the global plant-based beverages market. Moreover, changing food habits and increasing inclination to try new and expensive food and beverage items by the consumers are another important factor expected to further boost growth of the global target market to certain extent.

However, availability of various alternative beverages is a major factor expected to limit growth of the global plant-based beverages market to certain extent.

Increasing R&D activities by major players and innovative product offerings by new entrants are expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the global plant-based beverages market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The market in Europe is anticipated to dominate the global plant-based beverages market over the forecast period. The dominance can be attributed to presence of major food & beverage manufacturers offering novel products and growing merger and acquisition activities among regional and international players. Asia Pacific market is expected to witness faster growth, owing changing consumption pattern and rising health concerns among dairy products consumers. In addition, inclination toward healthy living among consumers is resulting in growing preference for herbal and plant based products. This is attracting major food & beverage manufacturers and suppliers, and regional players offering new innovative products, which is expected to support growth of the target market over the next 5 years. The market in North America is expected to contribute significant revenue share in the global plant-based beverages market.

Global Plant-Based Beverages Market Segmentation:

By Source:

Dairy Alternatives

Almond Milk

Soy Milk

Coconut Milk

Rice Milk

Oats Milk

Seed Milk

Cashew Milk

Others

RTD Drinks Coffee Tea

Plant-Based Juices Fruit Vegetable



By Natures:

Organic

Conventional

By Packaging:

Glass Bottles

Plastic Bottles & Pouches

Carton Packaging

Cans

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Small Groceries

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Coca-Cola Company

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

SunOpta Inc.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.

Del Monte Pacific Limited

Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc.

Döhler GmbH

Califia Farms LP

Good Karma Foods, Inc.

The WhiteWave Foods Company

Ripple Foods, PBC

