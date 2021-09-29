Battery Recycling Market Growth By Rising Awareness Of Recycling Among Individuals And To Control Pollution

MarketResearch.biz delivers in-depth insights on the global battery recycling market in its upcoming report titled, “Global Battery Recycling Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast: 2017 to 2026”. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the target market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats till 2026. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global battery recycling market report has been segmented on the basis of battery chemistry, battery source, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

Battery recycling is a process that aims to reduce number of batteries being disposed of as municipal solid waste. These batteries contain several heavy metals and toxic chemicals and their disposal as regular waste has raised concerns regarding soil contamination and water pollution. Recycling also helps in reducing energy consumption and manufacturing costs worldwide.

Increasing stringent government regulations regarding controlling of environmental hazards during manufacturing and disposal of batteries is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing government regulations to control pollution and emissions of greenhouse gas are other factors expected to fuel growth of the target market. Furthermore, rising awareness of recycling among individuals and increasing adoption of spent batteries in automotive and industrial applications are other factors expected to support growth of this market in the near future. Moreover, rising demand for battery recycling in various applications such as in extraction of material, repackaging, reuse, and disposal activities is expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, fluctuation in metal prices is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. Nonetheless, technological developments and increasing R&D activities for developing effective and innovative methods of battery recycling are expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the global market.

The market in Europe dominates the global market in terms of revenue, owing to stringent government regulations for preservation of environment, such as EU's batteries directive in various countries in the region. The market in North America is expected to account for second-highest share in the target market over the forecast period, owing to growing demand for UPS systems in commercial sector and increasing adoption of electric vehicles in various countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in terms of CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increasing automotive sector in the developing countries in the region.

Global battery recycling market segmentation:

Segmentation by battery chemistry:

Lithium Ion

Lead Acid

Nickel Cadmium

Others

Segmentation by battery source:

Automotive

Electronic Appliance

Others (Transportation and Industrial)

Segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Call2Recycle, Inc.

Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd.

Aqua Metals, Inc.

Exide Technologies

G&P Batteries

Johnson Controls Inc.

Accurec Recycling GmbH

Battery Solutions Inc.

Vinton Batteries Limited

Umicore SA

