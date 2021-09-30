Government Action Needed On Sustainable Development Goals

The New Zealand Federation of Business and Professional Women (BPWNZ) urges the government to meet its commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

“BPWNZ is concerned that a recent report by the Auditor-General, on achieving the SDGs, notes a lack of strategic integration, leadership and coherent implementation across government, business and civil society,” says President Christine Berridge.

"The previous government signed up to the SDGs in 2015 and very little has been done by any government since to implement the framework.

“We have waited in vain for six years to see precise targets, action, and reporting – we have nothing.

"The Auditor-General's report ‘The Government’s preparedness to implement the sustainable development goals’ includes seven essential recommendations critical to elevating New Zealand’s focus on domestic measures to coordinate implementation of the SDGs.

“It is vital that the Government act on the recommendations in the report and implement the SDG framework particularly, in our view, to improve the lives of women.

“We are almost halfway to 2030, the clock is ticking, and the Government must act now so that no-one is left behind,” says Mrs Berridge.

