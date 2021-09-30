Nationwide Hunt For A Golden Ticket Launched By Eco Social Enterprise, Munch

A hunt for a Golden Ticket is underway in supermarkets all around New Zealand! Wellington based social enterprise Munch have hidden over 60 Willy Wonka-inspired special tickets in their NZ made Beeswax Food Wrap products sold in supermarkets and stores around the country. The treasure hunt competition is part of the social enterprise celebrating being a Kiwi brand in all supermarkets across the country and to highlight their local making team. #buylocal

One lucky person will find the single Munch Golden Ticket which will win them the keys to a special 5 night getaway in the central North Island valued at over $2000, along with a bundle of delicious foodie treats from Munch’s friends at fellow NZ supermarket brands. Included in the prize packs are tasty treats from artisan New Zealand brands Bennetto, Raglan Food Co, Something to Crow About, All Good, Forty Thieves, No Ugly, Proper Crisps,Coffee Supreme, Tasti and Anihana. 10 Silver Tickets and 50 Bronze Tickets are also out there hidden in Munch Beeswax Food Wrap packets for some runners up prizes. The hunt for the tickets is on now until the end of October, with prizes to be claimed by 31 October 2021.

The Munch making team are their Homework Force - which is a unique production model that founder Anna Bordignon initiated over 6 years ago and now supports the supply chain of between 500-1000 Beeswax Food Wraps a week. Since beginning Munch, Anna has wanted to support women who would otherwise struggle to find meaningful work.

“We choose to make in New Zealand because there are so many skilled people here in our country who want to work and who can make beautiful and useful products.” Anna says.

Munch re-invented a workforce model that was common over 100 years ago, allowing people - especially parents - to work from home, within their own hours, with no issue with accessibility. This workforce concept for manufacturing was prevalent prior to the Industrial Revolution. Bordignon is proud that through the Homework Force team, she has created a passionate collective of ‘makers’. These are Munch mums contributing to the sustainability of our world as they earn money and support their families.

Donna is one of the many women in the Munch Homework Force team, joining over 4 years ago. She brings top hands on skills to production of beeswax wraps and packaging, working from home or in the Munch headquarters in Berhampore, Wellington.

“We’re making useful plastic-free products that mean less plastic is used by families and in kids lunchboxes. It’s so good to see something I’ve made out there in the supermarket - even at my local Countdown in Wainuiomata! And I’ve learned so much working at Munch- especially about rubbish and recycling.” Donna says.

Supporting mums and parents is important to Anna and the Munch brand is all about empowering families to change the world. She says it has been a journey since being established in 2014, to educate the supermarket buyers and consumers about the great alternatives to plastic. Fast forward to 2021 and Munch has over 20 product lines in supermarkets and is now found in around 200 Countdown stores along with all New World stores, Fresh Choice, Raeward Fresh, Farro Fresh, Huckleberry, Commonsense and more.

Being on supermarket shelves across the country means Munch is able to grow the social and sustainability impacts of their social enterprise. They will be bringing more work to those in need in New Zealand by growing their Homework Force and they are also leading in product stewardship with a new project to repurpose silicone in New Zealand. The social impacts of the Munch business have recently been recognised by the Akina Foundation with Munch now listed on the FWD social procurement directory.

