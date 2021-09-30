Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland To Host Leading Energy Experts In 2022

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 1:25 pm
Press Release: Auckland Unlimited

 

Auckland has won the bid to host the International Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) eGrid Conference in 2022.

The hybrid conference, set to be held in December 2022, will bring together world-leading energy experts from government, industry and academia to share ideas, challenges and solutions to the planet’s energy challenges.

The bid - secured by ACB, a division of Auckland Unlimited, and with support from Tourism New Zealand - is expected to attract over 200 delegates, with an estimated 60-70 percent international attendees. This is the first time eGrid has been held in New Zealand.

The three-day conference bid was won by Dr Nirmal Nair, from the Department of Electrical, Computer, and Software Engineering at the University of Auckland and ACB’s Auckland Advocate Alliance member.

“This is a major win for Auckland and reinforces the city’s standing as a destination of choice for premiere international technical conferences,” Dr Nair says.

“Hosting eGrid next year is a big win for New Zealand engineers who will be able to tap into and share a wealth of knowledge and gain exposure to emergent world-leaders around the use of efficient and effective use of power electronics into renewable energy infrastructure.”

Dr Nair has won four international conferences for Auckland, valued at $3 million and is working to bring two other international conferences to New Zealand in 2023.

“Auckland has an enviable reputation for hosting world-class conferences and I am looking forward to continuing to collaborate with ACB and Tourism New Zealand to boost this reputation.”

Auckland Unlimited’s Head of Major and Business Events, Richard Clarke, says collaboration is key to winning bids.

“This conference is a platform for leading experts to advance the field and provides the opportunity for New Zealand engineers and academics to strengthen ties with international networks, showcase our own research in this sector and build new research links.”

Tourism New Zealand General Manager Domestic & Business Events Bjoern Spreitzer adds: “Tourism New Zealand supports international conference bids because these events deliver a myriad of benefits.

“They enrich New Zealand through the high-value visitors, international profile, and knowledge opportunities they attract. We’re very pleased to welcome eGrid to our shores for the first time.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Unlimited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Consults On The Future Of Money
“Commercial banks, the wider cash industry and Te Pūtea Matua (the Reserve Bank) need to seize opportunities and innovate to ensure that the cash, money and ways to pay continue to serve New Zealanders’ needs,” says Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby following the release of two issues papers today for public consultation... More>>

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Border Levy Increase Disappoints Tourism Industry

Tourism Industry Aotearoa says tourism operators will be dismayed that the cost is to go up for all travellers crossing New Zealand’s borders from 1 December. The New Zealand Customs Service and the Ministry for Primary Industries are significantly increasing the border processing levy (BPL). From 1 December... More>>



Commerce Commission: Mercury Cleared To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Mercury NZ Limited to acquire Trustpower Limited’s retail business. Deputy Chair Sue Begg said the Commission is satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.... More>>




Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 