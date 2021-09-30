DLA Partner Selected To 'Top Diverse Board-Ready Directors List 2021'

DLA Piper Partner and Board member, Laura Scampion, has been selected for the inaugural Superdiversity Institute and the Ministry for Ethnic Communities 'Top Diverse Board-Ready Directors List 2021’.

Over 300 applications were considered for the List with only 80 candidates being chosen. The criteria centred on the candidate having the ability to contribute a unique perspective to board tables in Aotearoa.

Laura says, "I am absolutely delighted to be named on this list which includes some incredibly talented individuals - both in their own fields and from a governance perspective. Increased diversity on boards is key to ensuring a sustainable future for New Zealand organisations. The Superdiversity Institute and the Ministry for Ethnic Communities should be commended for being so bold about the pressing need for more diversity in the New Zealand governance space".

The Superdiversity Institute says achieving diversity in board rooms goes beyond having a token woman or person of colour. Diversity includes diverse thinking, socio-economic status, diverse professional backgrounds as well as race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, physical abilities, religious beliefs, and an intersection of those characteristics.

Laura has over 20 years’ local and international legal experience, advising a significant number of New Zealand boards on people and culture related issues including business ethics.

Since 2017, Laura has been a Trustee on the Board of DLA Piper’s Global Scholarship programme, which is a social mobility programme assisting law students in less developed countries to complete their studies in their home nation by financing study, offering world class training, and purchasing resources.

In 2018, Laura launched the Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Steering Committee for DLA Piper in New Zealand. This included the formation of four employee led committees, tasked with driving initiatives to support LGBTTQIA+ individuals, promote the inclusion of all races and cultures, embrace age diversity and support the wellbeing of staff.

In 2020, Laura led the development of a bespoke iteration of global DLA Piper programme, Head Start, in partnership with The Prince’s Trust NZ. Head Start is a social mobility programme that improves access to, and increases diversity within, the legal sector. In 2020, Laura introduced two Auckland Girls’ Grammar students into the programme with further students to follow this year.

