Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

DLA Partner Selected To 'Top Diverse Board-Ready Directors List 2021'

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 1:27 pm
Press Release: DLA Piper

DLA Piper Partner and Board member, Laura Scampion, has been selected for the inaugural Superdiversity Institute and the Ministry for Ethnic Communities 'Top Diverse Board-Ready Directors List 2021’.

Over 300 applications were considered for the List with only 80 candidates being chosen. The criteria centred on the candidate having the ability to contribute a unique perspective to board tables in Aotearoa.

Laura says, "I am absolutely delighted to be named on this list which includes some incredibly talented individuals - both in their own fields and from a governance perspective. Increased diversity on boards is key to ensuring a sustainable future for New Zealand organisations. The Superdiversity Institute and the Ministry for Ethnic Communities should be commended for being so bold about the pressing need for more diversity in the New Zealand governance space".

The Superdiversity Institute says achieving diversity in board rooms goes beyond having a token woman or person of colour. Diversity includes diverse thinking, socio-economic status, diverse professional backgrounds as well as race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, physical abilities, religious beliefs, and an intersection of those characteristics.

Laura has over 20 years’ local and international legal experience, advising a significant number of New Zealand boards on people and culture related issues including business ethics.

Since 2017, Laura has been a Trustee on the Board of DLA Piper’s Global Scholarship programme, which is a social mobility programme assisting law students in less developed countries to complete their studies in their home nation by financing study, offering world class training, and purchasing resources.

In 2018, Laura launched the Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Steering Committee for DLA Piper in New Zealand. This included the formation of four employee led committees, tasked with driving initiatives to support LGBTTQIA+ individuals, promote the inclusion of all races and cultures, embrace age diversity and support the wellbeing of staff.

In 2020, Laura led the development of a bespoke iteration of global DLA Piper programme, Head Start, in partnership with The Prince’s Trust NZ. Head Start is a social mobility programme that improves access to, and increases diversity within, the legal sector. In 2020, Laura introduced two Auckland Girls’ Grammar students into the programme with further students to follow this year.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from DLA Piper on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Border Levy Increase Disappoints Tourism Industry

Tourism Industry Aotearoa says tourism operators will be dismayed that the cost is to go up for all travellers crossing New Zealand’s borders from 1 December. The New Zealand Customs Service and the Ministry for Primary Industries are significantly increasing the border processing levy (BPL). From 1 December... More>>



Commerce Commission: Mercury Cleared To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Mercury NZ Limited to acquire Trustpower Limited’s retail business. Deputy Chair Sue Begg said the Commission is satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.... More>>



Consumer NZ: Buy-now, Pay-later Raking In $10m+ In Late Fees Annually
A Consumer NZ survey has found buy-now, pay-later services are costing shoppers more than $10 million a year in late fees. Close to four out of 10 Kiwi consumers use buy-now, pay-later services, such as Afterpay, Laybuy and Zip... More>>



Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>


Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 