Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Innovative Kiwi Creation Takes Centre Stage At Entrance To Expo 2020 Dubai

Friday, 1 October 2021, 6:23 am
Press Release: Kaynemaile

Opening on 1 October, Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to attract 25 million visitors over the next six months who will be greeted by a spectacular New Zealand-created architectural installation on the entrance canopy. Dubbed ‘WonderCool’ the canopy was created by Wellington’s Kaynemaile and not only delivers a dramatic and kinetic aesthetic but also shields visitors from desert heat as they await entry.

The arrivals hall installation was commissioned by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), and is intended to be a legacy project that will remain in place beyond the end of Expo 2020, unlike most of the individual country pavilions. Among the 192 country pavilions is New Zealand’s, which also features Kaynemaile on its façade.

Kayne Horsham, Kaynemaile’s CEO and inventor of the revolutionary polycarbonate architectural mesh used for both installations said the company is delighted to be part of showcasing Kiwi innovation on this important world stage.

“We’ve been delivering creative architectural solutions at scale for projects all over the world for the past 15 years, which are all created and made right here in New Zealand, but the opportunity to be part of Expo 2020 in such a significant way is a major milestone for us,” says Mr Horsham.

The arrivals hall canopy is comprised of 55 overhead kinetic mesh screens running the length of the 60m-long structure, using a total of 12,000m2 of Kaynemaile’s mesh, which is all manufactured at Kaynemaile’s workshop in Wellington.

Kaynemaile’s mesh is crafted from lightweight engineering grade polycarbonate using their own patented injection moulding process, and in the Expo 2020 installation it moves to trigger air movement and the interplay of shadow and light throughout the arrivals hall. At night the mesh’s diffusive and reflective qualities enable the installation to come to life with a dynamic light show.

The three-dimensional mesh structure means a high proportion of the mesh surface area is always in shade, giving a cooling effect as the air passes through the cross-sectional open area. It significantly reduces both radiant and thermal conductive heat from entering the building envelope by up to 70%.

“We were delighted Kaynemaile was selected for this mammoth design, manufacturing and installation task, after numerous other more traditional materials had not met the grade in field testing for performance in hot, dry and windy conditions,” says Mr Horsham.

Kaynemaile’s key partner in co-designing and engineering a solution for the arrivals hall over a four-month period was Woods Bagot Architecture, working alongside Mace Group UAE, the technical consultants for the DWTC. Kaynemaile then custom-produced the mesh for the canopy over three months at its facility in Wellington in four high performance exterior colours, which reflect the desert-inspired colour palette that is used throughout the space.

The inspiration for Kaynemaile came from Kayne Horsham’s role as Art Director for Creatures, Armour, and Weapons on the Academy Award-winning Lord of the Rings trilogy. Horsham was responsible for designing and prototyping all the armour systems used in making the films and became captivated by the kinetic and visual effects of chainmail.

Kaynemaile won ‘best new architectural product’ at the NYCxDesign Awards in 2017 and is used in design solutions across the US, Australia, China, Germany, Dubai, Italy, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, the UK and Vietnam. Kaynemaile’s polycarbonate mesh is 100% recyclable and aligns with the circular economy approach to design and manufacturing.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kaynemaile on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Consults On The Future Of Money
“Commercial banks, the wider cash industry and Te Pūtea Matua (the Reserve Bank) need to seize opportunities and innovate to ensure that the cash, money and ways to pay continue to serve New Zealanders’ needs,” says Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby following the release of two issues papers today for public consultation... More>>

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Border Levy Increase Disappoints Tourism Industry

Tourism Industry Aotearoa says tourism operators will be dismayed that the cost is to go up for all travellers crossing New Zealand’s borders from 1 December. The New Zealand Customs Service and the Ministry for Primary Industries are significantly increasing the border processing levy (BPL). From 1 December... More>>



Commerce Commission: Mercury Cleared To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Mercury NZ Limited to acquire Trustpower Limited’s retail business. Deputy Chair Sue Begg said the Commission is satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.... More>>




Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 