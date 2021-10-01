Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Almost Half Of Personal Lending Financed By Non-banks In NZ, New Data Shows

Friday, 1 October 2021, 9:56 am
Press Release: Financial Services Federation

New data has revealed that Kiwis are embracing choice when it comes to financial services, with almost half of personal consumer lending in Aotearoa New Zealand being financed by non-bank lenders.

The findings were released in the latest Annual Report of the Financial Services Federation (FSF), the industry association representing responsible and ethical finance and leasing companies operating in New Zealand.

This comes after a significant year of growth for the Federation, which has seen a membership increase of 24% in 12 months. Its 81 members include the likes of UDC Finance, Toyota Financial Services, and Pepper Money, with a full list featured in the Annual Report.

The data was collected in an FSF member data-gathering exercise performed by KPMG and shows 47% of personal consumer lending (non-mortgage) in New Zealand is financed by the non-bank sector represented by FSF members.

“While the Financial Services Federation does not offer membership to all non-bank lenders, the growth in membership means we’re likely looking at the most complete non-bank lending data available to date in New Zealand,” says FSF Executive Director Lyn McMorran.

“It solidifies what we have already known for a long time, that the non-bank sector is seeing remarkable growth and has established itself as a compelling alternative to traditional banks for both consumer and business lending alike.”

Responsible lending insights were also revealed in the data, showing a 24% decrease in customer arrears from 5.8% in 2016 to 4.4% in 2021.

“We were pleased to see an overall loan approval rate of 55%, which shows that our members are demonstrating careful consideration to ensure loans are provided responsibly and on a ‘quality over quantity’ basis”.

The Financial Services Federation’s Annual Report FY20/21 can be viewed here.

Background:
The Financial Services Federation represents responsible finance and leasing companies operating in New Zealand. FSF members take their compliance obligations seriously and all members are subject to a Code of Conduct which ensures its reputation as the setter of industry standards in responsible lending. FSF published the Responsible Lending Guidelines and produced a Responsible Borrowing Code with FinCap in 2019. Find out more about FSF and see the full member list at www.fsf.org.nz Financial Services Federation hmckee@fsf.org.nz | 04 4721731| PO Box 10053, Wellington 6143, New Zealand | www.fsf.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Financial Services Federation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Consults On The Future Of Money
“Commercial banks, the wider cash industry and Te Pūtea Matua (the Reserve Bank) need to seize opportunities and innovate to ensure that the cash, money and ways to pay continue to serve New Zealanders’ needs,” says Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby following the release of two issues papers today for public consultation... More>>

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Border Levy Increase Disappoints Tourism Industry

Tourism Industry Aotearoa says tourism operators will be dismayed that the cost is to go up for all travellers crossing New Zealand’s borders from 1 December. The New Zealand Customs Service and the Ministry for Primary Industries are significantly increasing the border processing levy (BPL). From 1 December... More>>



Commerce Commission: Mercury Cleared To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Mercury NZ Limited to acquire Trustpower Limited’s retail business. Deputy Chair Sue Begg said the Commission is satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.... More>>




Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 