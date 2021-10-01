Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kacific Makes Entry Cost For Satellite Broadband More Affordable For Underserved Regions Of New Zealand

Friday, 1 October 2021, 10:30 am
Press Release: Kacific

Easier setup, lower terminal and installation costs with high throughput ST Engineering iDirect MDM2010 IP Satellite Modem

Kacific Broadband Satellites has reduced the total price of satellite broadband for New Zealander customers with the introduction of a new terminal kit. The full kit consists of a new, low power, high throughput ST Engineering iDirect MDM2010 IP Satellite modem, a paired iLNB 3210 transceiver and a smaller 75cm VSAT antenna.

The MDM2010 is a 2-way, high throughput modem supporting a wide range of IP services like Internet/intranet access, VoIP and multi-casting services. Its easy point and play -installation and high-performance modulation techniques allow Kacific to offer fast broadband services more cost-effectively over its Ka-band network.

The compact, lightweight modem is more affordable, easier to set up than existing modems, and can be configured from a web browser. It has a small profile, low power consumption and is suitable for all weather conditions.

The introduction of the MDM2010 will reduce installation time and bring down the cost of the terminal kit by up to 50 percent[1], with entry prices starting from USD$440 for New Zealand.

The new modem will easily connect 4 to 5 average users simultaneously, making it suitable for farms, households and small businesses.

“The underlying principle of Kacific’s business is providing fast affordable broadband to under-served areas,” said Christian Patouraux, Kacific’s Chief Executive Officer. “The MDM2010, is an step forward in delivering that. Along with its paired iLNB transceiver, it is an entry level product that will significantly lower the price of Kacific’s consumer-oriented terminals without compromising performance. It is capable of speeds of up to 50Mbps down and 10Mbps up, further reinforcing the total cost-effectiveness of the Kacific broadband plans for consumer and SME end-users.

“There is nothing more satisfying for us at Kacific than to see videos of smiling first-time internet users accessing rich online content via a Kacific VSAT terminal. Every life that we and our ISPs and channel partners touch with internet connectivity represents a chance for a child, a family, a community, to have higher quality education and healthcare and be better integrated in a fast, connected world.”

Lower costs will also give Kacific’s partners flexibility to reduce the length of fixed term contracts where installation costs are included in monthly pricing.

The new modems and terminals will roll out in New Zealand from 1 October 2021.

New Gigstarter plans

In conjunction with the introduction of the new modem Kacific has also introduced new plans for its popular Gigstarter service. Please refer to the local partners for local pricing at https://kacific.com/services/internet-for-business/

 

[1] Relative to previous wholesale cost of dish, modem and transceiver kit. Total installation cost will also depend on travel and contractor costs. Installation costs may be amortised under a fixed term contract.

