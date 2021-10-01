Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Which Is The Best KiwiSaver Provider For You?

Friday, 1 October 2021, 10:50 am
Press Release: Canstar

The importance of KiwiSaver to our financial wellbeing has been thrown into sharp relief by Canstar’s latest research, which reveals a third of us will rely on its income for a comfortable retirement.

As such, New Zealanders need to ensure they are with the right provider, and right fund, for their life stage and risk appetite.

Canstar is revealing the winner of its annual deep dive into KiwiSaver providers, identifying those that offer the best value and service to their customers.

Canstar is proud to announce that Milford Funds has again swept top honours, being named KiwiSaver Provider of the Year, along with collecting an Outstanding Value Award for its Milford KiwiSaver Plan.

The BNZ KiwiSaver Scheme and the Fisher Funds KiwiSaver Scheme are also winners of Outstanding Value Awards.

The awards are being released at a vital time for Kiwis, many of whom are struggling to figure their financial futures after a year in which COVID-19 has upended the economy.

Canstar’s survey of Kiwis’ personal financial situations showed that nearly 40% are worse off financially as a result of the pandemic and nearly half say they aren’t saving any money because they can’t afford to. More than a quarter have dipped into their savings.

Despite that, there is a clear understanding of the value of KiwiSaver, with more than half of Kiwis reviewing their funds over the last year.

The latest KiwiSaver annual report, released by the FMA, shows total membership has risen by more than 2%, to nearly 3.1 million. Average balances have hit more than $26,000, on the back of a swift market recovery. The report also notes the 43% rise in hardship withdrawals, to nearly $160 million. This was due to the report covering a time in which unemployment had risen, the FMA noted.

Overall, however, the FMA noted “KiwiSaver held up under pressure this year, as global markets bounced back from the initial shock of COVID-19, despite further lockdowns here and cases surging overseas.”

Jose George, Canstar New Zealand General Manager, said a large number of New Zealanders had been left financially vulnerable by the pandemic, and were clearly concerned about their finances. However, he said it was heartening to note the high levels of interest in KiwiSaver funds, which were important to maintain, if possible, even during times of financial stress.

“So many of us are relying on KiwiSaver to support us through our retirement. To ensure a comfortable lifestyle, it is important to keep investing money in our KiwiSaver funds. At times of financial stress, it may be necessary to pull back on the sum invested in each year. But each dollar that goes in will benefit you hugely by the time you retire. The value of investing now for your future cannot be underestimated.”

Murray Harris, Head of KiwiSaver and Distribution at Milford, said, “We are delighted to have won these two awards for a second year in a row. We work very hard to provide outstanding value to our KiwiSaver members, so to receive this independent confirmation that what we are doing is hitting the mark is extremely pleasing.

“We are particularly pleased with the Provider of the Year Award, as that is our members telling us how satisfied they are. Rest assured we’ll be continuing to focus on delivering value to our members, meeting their high expectations and helping them to achieve their KiwiSaver goals.”

In the Outstanding Value category, BNZ took an award for the third year running, due to its focus on value in its KiwiSaver offer.

Peter Forster, BNZ General Manager for Wealth, said winning the award for the third consecutive year was great recognition of the efforts they’ve made to provide a high-quality, low cost scheme. “Delivering value for money for our members is at the core of what we set out to achieve every day,” Mr Forster said.

“We were the first major provider to remove fixed fees and we’ve cut our percentage-based fees to some of the lowest in the market. And we’ve reduced our fees while retaining our focus on enhancing the quality of the investment product. That’s how you demonstrate outstanding value.”

To find the KiwiSaver Provider of the Year and the Outstanding Value Award winners, Canstar rated 17 providers and 133 funds. To qualify, the fund must have been publicly available for at least five years.

For its Provider of the Year Award, Canstar assesses the provider’s scheme and its customer satisfaction.

The Outstanding Value Awards assess performance, features and price.

For further details please visit the Canstar NZ site, here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Canstar on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Consults On The Future Of Money
“Commercial banks, the wider cash industry and Te Pūtea Matua (the Reserve Bank) need to seize opportunities and innovate to ensure that the cash, money and ways to pay continue to serve New Zealanders’ needs,” says Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby following the release of two issues papers today for public consultation... More>>

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Border Levy Increase Disappoints Tourism Industry

Tourism Industry Aotearoa says tourism operators will be dismayed that the cost is to go up for all travellers crossing New Zealand’s borders from 1 December. The New Zealand Customs Service and the Ministry for Primary Industries are significantly increasing the border processing levy (BPL). From 1 December... More>>



Commerce Commission: Mercury Cleared To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Mercury NZ Limited to acquire Trustpower Limited’s retail business. Deputy Chair Sue Begg said the Commission is satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.... More>>




Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 