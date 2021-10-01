Dan Huggins Starts As BNZ CEO

Bank of New Zealand’s (BNZ) Dan Huggins officially starts in the role of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director today.

He is the bank’s 31st CEO since being founded 160 years ago.

Speaking on his appointment, Huggins says: “It is an immense privilege to lead BNZ, and I am excited to take the helm at a time when our bank has a critical role to accelerate positive change for our customers, colleagues and communities.

“We have a clear purpose at BNZ: to serve customers well and help our communities prosper. It focuses us on what is important and sharpens our efforts to make a real difference.

“Our customers come first, and I am focussing on leading us to being a modern, world-class bank, providing high quality and efficient banking services that are simple, accessible, and shaped by the people who bank with us.

“For our business customers it means being the best business bank – backing our experienced bankers with data, insight, products and services that anticipate our customers’ needs and help take Kiwi businesses to the world.

“It means being there for our customers when things go wrong. Life is unpredictable and we need to be the bank that is flexible and understanding and can help people through their most vulnerable moments.

“It also means retaining our sense of place and relationships with the people and communities we serve. Even as customer demand drives us to reshape how we deliver banking services. We know there is a desire for expert advice and personal support that can only be delivered through our customer centres and our people,” says Huggins.

You can read more about Mr Huggins’ plans for BNZ here.

