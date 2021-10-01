Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Transfer Of Mitsubishi Power Business To MHI Completed

Friday, 1 October 2021, 5:44 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) today has inaugurated a new structure reflecting its absorption of business previously performed by Mitsubishi Power, Ltd. Operations involving the design, manufacturing, sales, engineering and installation of Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.'s thermal power systems have been transferred to the new "Energy Transition & Power Headquarters" established within MHI's Energy Systems domain. The pre-existing business units handling GTCC (gas turbine combined cycle) systems, steam power systems and environmental plant systems have been reorganized into newly designated "Divisions." By consolidating all functions from business strategy proposal development to project execution, MHI achieves an organizational structure that will enable more responsive business operations. Moreover, by subsuming new businesses heretofore handled by the Energy Systems domain into the new Headquarters, MHI will be better positioned to respond to growing global demand for decarbonization in the energy sector.

The newly completed business integration enables the efficient simultaneous implementation of MHI's initiatives focused on achieving hydrogen and CO2 ecosystems and Mitsubishi Power's pursuit of decarbonized thermal power systems, resulting in a dynamic unified operation of the two companies' resources. Within MHI's Energy Systems domain, the NEXT Energy Business Division, which has undertaken the promotion, development and support of new businesses that contribute to decarbonization - businesses involving hydrogen and ammonia, CCUS(1), energy solutions, distributed power platforms, power generation, wind energy - is migrated into the new "Energy Transition Division," which will work closely with the divisions handing GTCC, SPMI(2) and AQCS(3). With these changes, MHI's structure will be strengthened as a comprehensive energy company.

Mitsubishi Power is a wholly owned MHI subsidiary originally established in February 2014 as Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., a company integrating the thermal power systems businesses of MHI and Hitachi, Ltd. Since its launch, Mitsubishi Power has undergone business expansion on the strength of its world-class technologies in fields including efficiency enhancement of power generation facilities and promotion of hydrogen and ammonia utilization.

These capabilities have enabled contributions to energy decarbonization and stable power provision in multiple markets around the world. While the Mitsubishi Power business functions will change, the "Mitsubishi Power" brand name, having acquired global recognition, will continue to be used for markets outside Japan. The corporate name will be retained for the corporation within Japan, functioning as the presiding company and contract agent for the core Asian and Middle Eastern markets, etc.

In its 2021 Medium-Term Business Plan released in October 2020, MHI Group announced plans to raise its corporate value significantly by 2030 through two growth engines: "Energy Transition" and "New Mobility & Logistics." Going forward, the Company will further accelerate the energy transition concentrating all Group capabilities in three core initiatives: realization of a hydrogen solutions ecosystem, development of a CO2 solutions ecosystem, and decarbonization of existing infrastructure.

With its latest organizational restructuring, MHI Group has further strengthened its ability to respond to customers' needs and the expanding global trend toward decarbonization. Applying its Groupwide strengths, the Company will contribute ever more to effective utilization of resources and reduction of environmental impacts, targeting the achievement of a carbon-neutral society.

(1) CCUS: carbon capture utilization and storage. At MHI, CCUS is being pursued in combination with thermal power systems.
(2) SPMI: steam power maintenance innovation
(3) AQCS: air quality control systems

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



IRD: GST October Filing Deadline To Be Extended

Taxpayers will have an extra week to file and pay GST and income tax currently due on October 28 this year. This is in response to Inland Revenue's systems shutting down for their final Business Transformation release from 3pm Thursday 21 October until the start of business on Thursday 28 October... More>>


Reserve Bank: Consults On The Future Of Money
“Commercial banks, the wider cash industry and Te Pūtea Matua (the Reserve Bank) need to seize opportunities and innovate to ensure that the cash, money and ways to pay continue to serve New Zealanders’ needs,” says Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby following the release of two issues papers today for public consultation... More>>

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Border Levy Increase Disappoints Tourism Industry

Tourism Industry Aotearoa says tourism operators will be dismayed that the cost is to go up for all travellers crossing New Zealand’s borders from 1 December. The New Zealand Customs Service and the Ministry for Primary Industries are significantly increasing the border processing levy (BPL). From 1 December... More>>




Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 