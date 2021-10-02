Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Transport Welcomes Funding Boost

Saturday, 2 October 2021, 7:47 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport welcomes new funding for key projects, including the Eastern Busway and a major cycleway connection.

The funding is part of a reallocation of Government funds, announced by the Minister of Transport today. Stage 4 of the Eastern Busway from Pakuranga to Botany will complement the Panmure to Pakuranga section of the busway which is scheduled to open later this year.

AT chief executive Shane Ellison says the Eastern Busway is a flagship project for Auckland and forms a key part of the region’s rapid transport network. Similar to the Northern Busway, it will create separate lanes for buses to connect people from Botany, Pakuranga and the surrounding suburbs, to the rail network in Panmure.

“The Eastern Busway is much more than a transport project. This dedicated link will increase access to employment, attract and enable investment and growth, lead to improved social and community outcomes and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, bringing Aucklanders a step closer to our climate change targets,” he says.

Outside of the City Rail Link, the Eastern Busway is Auckland’s largest project, Mr Ellison says. “It delivers major benefits for the people of the eastern suburbs who have been poorly served by transport choices for decades.”

https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/eastern-busway/

Also receiving funding is a 1.9km urban cycleway, connecting the new Busway, and the Glen Innes to Tamaki Drive and Tamaki Drive Cycleways, all of which are under construction.

“This will support new housing and urban regeneration in Panmure, Tamaki, Point England and Glen Innes, and provides critical connections to the rapid transit network,” Mr Ellison says.

Once completed over 106,000 people will have access to a safe, continuous, 20km cycleway that extends from Botany to the City Centre.

“This new project is an important piece of a bigger jig-saw that makes walking and cycling a far safer and more attractive option for more people,” says Mr Ellison.

“Increasing the numbers of people walking and cycling as part of their every-day activity not only reduces road congestion but also has important environmental and health benefits.”

