DLA Piper Sets Science-based Target To Halve All Emissions By 2030

Monday, 4 October 2021, 1:42 pm
Press Release: DLA Piper

1 October 2021 – DLA Piper International LLP has set a science-based target (SBT) to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 2019/20 pre-pandemic levels. Approved by the Science Based Target initiative, the target spans DLA Piper’s entire value chain, including indirect emissions from the firm’s supply chain and covers all International offices.

To support the 50% target reduction, DLA Piper is making a number of operational changes and has introduced several initiatives. These include sustainable procurement, a thoughtful travel policy, carbon accounting, cloud-based data management for every office and an internal engagement campaign.

The firm has also committed to sourcing 100% of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030, up from 61% at present. This will be achieved in stages, with the UK and Europe sourcing 100% of electricity from renewable sources by 2025, and remaining offices by 2030.

DLA Piper's Managing Director for Sustainability and Resilience, Jean-Pierre Douglas-Henry, said: “The validation of our SBT is further recognition of our commitment to taking climate action and reducing emissions across our entire value chain. Now the targets have been approved, everyone at the firm must work collectively to achieve them, and we’ve developed an innovative programme to do so. We look forward to reporting annually on our progress, further engaging all our people, and partnering with our clients and suppliers to at least halve our emissions by 2030.”

The approval of the firm’s SBT and its ongoing commitment to climate action is part of its wider sustainability and ESG strategy, which focuses on driving positive social and environmental impact in five strategic areas: people, clients, suppliers, society and environment.

DLA Piper is examining the results of its first materiality assessment, which will inform its sustainability and ESG strategy. The firm is a founding member of the UK Legal Sustainability Alliance and the recently established Net Zero Lawyers Alliance, and was one of the first in the legal sector to receive ISO 14001 certification for environmental management.

