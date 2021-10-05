Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland At 'Alert Level Hotel California'

Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 9:02 am
Press Release: Dairy and Business Owners Group

Hospitality and retail businesses remain gutted by yesterday’s decision to keep Auckland in a never-ending Alert Level 3 with the added uncertainty of 'Steps.'

“For Auckland businesses, my own included, that decision represents 'Alert Level Hotel California.' We have been checked in to Level-3 and may never leave,” says Sunny Kaushal, Chair of the Dairy and Business Owners’ Group.

“What we needed was a date but all we got instead was more week-by-week uncertainty.

“If schools can go back on 18 October, something you can bank the house on, why can’t hospitality businesses reopen? There's going to be a lot more kids in close proximity than what you'd get seated in a cafe or in retail shops.

“These arbitrary steps are a public relations bandaid. Something the removal of hospitality caps south of Hamilton underscores like a kick in the guts. It is positive for those businesses, don’t get me wrong, but it reminds us that Auckland businesses and our staff are second-class citizens.

“So what can government do to show they are listening? First, they must move Alert Level/Step decisions to Sunday making all future announcements that day and not end of play Monday. If we ever drop down a step, a Sunday decision would give us a whole extra day to get rosters and staff, food prep/stock done and systems set up.

“We also want the Resurgence Support Payment moved to weekly payment for businesses unable to open under Alert Level 3 Steps 1 and 2. 
Owner-operated retail and hospitality businesses are dying in Auckland. It has already killed Euro in recent days at just 22 and we need support now to stop others from sadly following them.

“We also need government and Auckland Council to push pause on any new policy that makes it difficult for us to do business. We just need a fair go because this has been one small step for government and a giant leap backward for retail and hospitality,” Mr Kaushal said.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Dairy and Business Owners Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say The Government Should Do More To Slow Property Price Growth
As property prices continue to soar, the government should be doing more to tackle the affordability crisis, according to the majority of experts in a new poll from Finder... More>>



IRD: GST October Filing Deadline To Be Extended

Taxpayers will have an extra week to file and pay GST and income tax currently due on October 28 this year. This is in response to Inland Revenue's systems shutting down for their final Business Transformation release from 3pm Thursday 21 October until the start of business on Thursday 28 October... More>>


Reserve Bank: Consults On The Future Of Money
“Commercial banks, the wider cash industry and Te Pūtea Matua (the Reserve Bank) need to seize opportunities and innovate to ensure that the cash, money and ways to pay continue to serve New Zealanders’ needs,” says Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby following the release of two issues papers today for public consultation... More>>


Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 