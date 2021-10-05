Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Property Market Severely Curbed But Not Shut Down By Lockdown

Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 10:01 am
Press Release: Barfoot and Thompson

Online technology gave the Auckland property market limited ability to operate in September and, although sales activity was severely curbed, it coped more effectively than during last year’s Covid lockdown.

“The restrictions and restraints on open homes and viewings had a major impact on sales volumes and trading patterns, and these in turn resulted in both the median and average sales prices edging lower,” said Peter Thompson, Managing Director of Barfoot & Thompson.

“The average sales price for the month at $1,132,552 fell back by 4.2 per cent on August’s price and the median price at $1,100,000 fell 2.7 per cent.

“These average and median price declines had more to do with apartment sales and the price categories in which sales occurred than buyer resistance to market prices.

“In September, 23.1 per cent of all the homes and apartments we sold were settled for under $750,000 compared to only 18.9 per cent in July – the last month of trading not affected by the latest Covid lockdown restrictions.

“This anomaly, combined with the artificially low number of sales in the month, had a marked influence on the average and median prices for September.

“The average sales price in September was 13.6 per cent higher than that for September last year and the median price was 18.3 per cent higher.

“Sales for the month at 666 were down a third on those for last month. Given all of September’s trading was conducted in lockdown, sales of 666 in the month was an outstanding result.

“The level of new listings in September at 977 was also impressive, especially when seen against the challenges vendors faced on putting the final touches to their pre-listing activity. While new listings during the month were down nearly a quarter on those for August, it is four times the number of new listings when we went into lockdown in April last year.

“The public is now far more accepting of the use of online technology and services such as virtual viewing, and this is helping the market to continue to operate in an environment where lockdowns are likely to be common for some time yet.

“The lockdown is having a major impact on the livelihoods of those involved in the real estate profession, including those that provide support services such as photography, video, staging, valuations and building reports.

“At month end, we had 2727 properties for sale, an extremely low number given that we are at the start of spring and the summer high-season is ahead of us.

“Feedback from branches is that there is strong inquiry among vendors and buyers and that the moment we move to level 2 lockdown there will be a strong surge in listings and sales.

“Activity in the rural and lifestyle markets in the rural parts of the Auckland region was restricted by the combination of lack of listings in all market sectors and the lockdown regulations. Sales for the month at $55 million was the lowest month’s trading in this sector since June last year.

“There is strong demand for bare one-hectare plots at present, as buyers seek to counter the shortage of existing homes for sale on small blocks.

“The pipeline of forwarded bookings and the level of inquiry suggests the rural and lifestyle markets will be active once lockdown restrictions are lifted.”

 

Barfoot& Thompson knows Auckland best.It is the city’s leading real estate company, selling around one in three Auckland residential homes, significantly ahead of all other competitor brands.

 

September Previous Month Previous 3 Month Average September 2020 
Average Price

$1,181,596

-4.2%

$1,169,509

-3.2%

$996,945

+13.6%

$1,132,552
Median Price

$1,130,000

-2.7%

$1,113,000

-1.2%

$930,000

+18.3%

$1,100,000 
Sales

1020

-34.7%

1166

-42.9%

1099

-39.4%

666 
New Listings

1258

-22.3%

1364

-28.4%

1947

-49.8%

977
Month-End Stock

2601

+4.8%

2698

+1.1%

3780

-27.6%

2727

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Barfoot and Thompson on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say The Government Should Do More To Slow Property Price Growth
As property prices continue to soar, the government should be doing more to tackle the affordability crisis, according to the majority of experts in a new poll from Finder... More>>



IRD: GST October Filing Deadline To Be Extended

Taxpayers will have an extra week to file and pay GST and income tax currently due on October 28 this year. This is in response to Inland Revenue's systems shutting down for their final Business Transformation release from 3pm Thursday 21 October until the start of business on Thursday 28 October... More>>


Reserve Bank: Consults On The Future Of Money
“Commercial banks, the wider cash industry and Te Pūtea Matua (the Reserve Bank) need to seize opportunities and innovate to ensure that the cash, money and ways to pay continue to serve New Zealanders’ needs,” says Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby following the release of two issues papers today for public consultation... More>>


Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 