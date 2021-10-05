Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Entries Open For Bill Toft Award

Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 10:16 am
Press Release: Bill Toft Awards

Reminder: Entries open for broadcasting award

The Bill Toft Memorial Fund awards a grant of $4,000 for broadcasters working in online or broadcasting media in New Zealand

The Award is to be used for advancing the skills, experience, or other contribution to professional development as a broadcaster.

Bill Toft was an eminent broadcaster who epitomised clear and consistent broadcast communication and set high standards of professionalism within the industry.

The Bill Toft Memorial Fund was set up to encourage excellence in content and delivery in broadcast and online communication.

Information and application form on: www.billtoftawards.org.

The Bill Toft Award for broadcasters working in online or broadcasting media in New Zealand

Closing date: 31 October 2021

Winner notified: 30 November 2021

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bill Toft Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say The Government Should Do More To Slow Property Price Growth
As property prices continue to soar, the government should be doing more to tackle the affordability crisis, according to the majority of experts in a new poll from Finder... More>>



IRD: GST October Filing Deadline To Be Extended

Taxpayers will have an extra week to file and pay GST and income tax currently due on October 28 this year. This is in response to Inland Revenue's systems shutting down for their final Business Transformation release from 3pm Thursday 21 October until the start of business on Thursday 28 October... More>>


Reserve Bank: Consults On The Future Of Money
“Commercial banks, the wider cash industry and Te Pūtea Matua (the Reserve Bank) need to seize opportunities and innovate to ensure that the cash, money and ways to pay continue to serve New Zealanders’ needs,” says Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby following the release of two issues papers today for public consultation... More>>


Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 