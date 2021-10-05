Rocket Lab Founder Peter Beck To Keynote At Technology Investment Network’s Virtual 2021 Tin Report Launch And Awards

Technology Investment Network (TIN) is holding its annual TIN Report launch and awards online this year, celebrating the achievements of New Zealand’s tech export sector with an interactive virtual event.

Rocket Lab CEO and founder Peter Beck will be the event’s keynote speaker, discussing his company’s 15-year meteoric rise from start-up to first space mission ten years later, then through to listing on the Nasdaq late last month.

In 2017, Rocket Lab was the inaugural winner of TIN’s Rocket Award, which recognises the company that has risen the most places in the TIN200 rankings that year.

In addition to Peter Beck’s opening address, the 90-minute event will feature a presentation of the key findings from the 2021 TIN Report, award recognition of this year’s TIN Report winners, and interviews of key industry leaders. The event will be hosted by Charles Haddrell, Customer Director for Technology, New Zealand Trade & Enterprise; and Sarah Minhinnick, General Manager, Capital Markets Origination, NZX (New Zealand’s Stock Exchange).

TIN’s managing director Greg Shanahan says the virtual launch event will showcase the Report’s trusted and insightful data and analysis, as well as the resilience and innovation of New Zealand’s tech sector in what has been another challenging year.

"We’ll acknowledge and award the TIN companies that have weathered the storm of the sector’s first full year of financial results under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“More importantly, we’ll take stock of a year that has provided equal measure of opportunities and challenges for the TIN community, with many companies contending with the fallout from talent shortages, supply chain issues and travel restrictions.”

This year’s awards categories willinclude the EY Top Ten Companies to Watch; the Absolute IT Supreme Scale-ups; NZX Early Stage Companies; and the TIN Rocket Award 2021.

“This year has produced some surprises,” said Mr Shanahan. “Just as we have some of our more established tech companies recording record results, we have also seen encouraging growth from smaller Early-Stage companies that have demonstrated resilience, creativity and innovation in identifying real opportunities for growth.”

More than 1,000 Kiwi tech companies were approached for the TIN Report survey in 2021, which is the first year to capture a full set of financial results against the backdrop of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Shanahan added, “This year’s rankings will reflect the changing dynamics of the New Zealand tech export sector, which has seen record acquisitions and high valuations of tech companies overseas. Join us in November to find out more!”

Registrations are now open for the report launch and awards which will be held on Thursday, 4 November.

The annual TIN Report, now in its 17th year, is referred to as New Zealand’s definitive guide to the technology export sector and a critical reference for benchmarking the performance of New Zealand’s 200 largest globally focused technology companies.

TIN is offering a special pre-order promotion for copies of the 2021 TIN Report, which is sponsored by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE), Absolute IT, BNZ, EY, James & Wells, and NZX.

