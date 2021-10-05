Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

CT4 Acquires Tech Company NewBase

Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 1:34 pm
Press Release: CT4

Australian based data company CT4, formerly Canopy Tools, has acquired private cloud solutions provider NewBase Computer Services for an undisclosed sum.

CT4 CEO, Craig Adams, said the acquisition marked an exciting milestone, significantly enhancing the company’s capabilities and opportunity for scalable global growth through the UK, US, Australia and Asia-Pacific.

Operating for more than 25 years, NewBase is a leading provider of private cloud, IT and data solutions with a strong presence in the public sector in Queensland.

Customers include the Queensland State Government and Brisbane City Council, along with Queensland enterprises including not for profit organizations.

Based in Brisbane, NewBase has more than 40 staff and an annual recurring revenue of over $8 million.

“We are very pleased to welcome NewBase to the CT4 family,’’ Mr Adams said.

“We look forward to building on the strong NewBase foundation, with 29 years industry experience and innovation, as we pursue our growth objectives and vision of creating world class software products that control and protect data.

“NewBase is an established leader in cloud and IT solutions. The acquisition expands our business significantly, adding multiple high-profile customers and boosting our service support capabilities which is critical for our global growth plans.

“Worldwide, a staggering amount of data is collected by connected devices but is very rarely used to its full potential by businesses and governments. By pairing NewBase’s scalable cloud capabilities with our data solutions, we are incredibly well positioned to grow in the market.’’ he said.

NewBase CEO, Peter Ellwood said the company’s alignment with CT4 would bring exciting opportunities to the existing customer base.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with CT4 with its extensive global reach, clear growth strategy and deep commitment to translating data into meaningful insights to help businesses succeed,’’ he said.

CT4’s software focuses on collecting data from any connected device, then analysing that data and taking action based on the analysis and criteria that’s set by the customer.

The company’s mission is to translate data into meaningful insights that help businesses succeed. It focusses on embedding highly functional products into its customer’s processes, enabling them to deliver smart, future-ready services.

With presence in Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia, the UK and the US, CT4 is well positioned to take advantage of the sector’s untapped potential.

