Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Retail Businesses On A Kinfe-edge As Sales And Confidence Plummet – Government Must Act

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 5:48 am
Press Release: Retail NZ

The past three months have been tough, and the outlook is not much better for retailers according to Retail NZ’s latest Retail Radar report.

“Government lockdowns and Alert Level changes are having a significant impact on retailers' operating environment – and no Alert Level is immune. Nationwide average retail spending was down by at least 15 per cent in August and down by 16 per cent for September, but many businesses are trading at close to zero. We did not see a significant bounce back when areas outside Auckland moved to Alert Level 2.,” Greg Harford, Retail NZ’s Chief Executive said today.

“In the latest Retail Radar survey, 75 per cent of retailers reported that they did not meet their sales targets during the quarter. Uncertainly remains ahead, with 45 per cent of retailers not expecting to meet their sales targets in the next three months in the run-up to Christmas. Overall, more than a third of retailers are not sure if their businesses will survive the next 12 months.”

“Retailers are facing significant issues like cost pressures, ability to make rent payments, and lack of stock across Alert Level 2 and 3. Retailers are impacted tougher trading restrictions placed on retailers at the new alert level settings. This is further reflected in 87 per cent of retailers asking the government to provide a financial payment to be used specifically for the costs of rent.”

“Retailers satisfaction in the Government’s handling of COVID-19 has plummeted since the last Retail Radar report, in a direct response to the re-emergence of COVID-19. More than 69 per cent of retailers are now unsatisfied or very unsatisfied with the Government's response to COVID-19, compared to 29 per cent in the previous quarter.”

“Retail NZ is calling on the Government to listen to the retail sector and take ten decisive steps to support an economic response over the next few months:

  1. Set clear dates for the implementation of the Auckland Roadmap, so that businesses can plan ahead and that the public can get vaccinated.
  2. Urgently implement saliva testing as part of the COVID-19 response.
  3. Urgently provide a clear mandate for employers seeking to require staff to be vaccinated.
  4. Backdate proposed rent relief arrangements to 17 August when the current round of lockdown restrictions started.
  5. Provide additional financial support for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 restrictions.
  6. Speed up the regulation of interchange fees – which would have a positive impact for small and medium retailers.
  7. Put a two-year moratorium on further increases in the Minimum Wage.
  8. Defer the proposed “Fair Pay Agreement system”.
  9. Immediately vote down the Holidays (Parent-Teacher Interview Leave) Amendment Bill.
  10. Stimulate the economy, and mitigate the impacts of cost increases by reducing the rate of GST.

We hope that the dire results reported in the latest Retail Radar Report will give Government the urgency to take some action.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Retail NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Business NZ: ACC Accounts Require Greater Transparency
BusinessNZ says ACC levies proposed for 2022-5 require greater levels of transparency. Responding to ACC’s regular consultation, BusinessNZ’s submission says all ACC accounts need to be fully funded for the ACC system to work according to its insurance principles... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say The Government Should Do More To Slow Property Price Growth
As property prices continue to soar, the government should be doing more to tackle the affordability crisis, according to the majority of experts in a new poll from Finder... More>>



IRD: GST October Filing Deadline To Be Extended

Taxpayers will have an extra week to file and pay GST and income tax currently due on October 28 this year. This is in response to Inland Revenue's systems shutting down for their final Business Transformation release from 3pm Thursday 21 October until the start of business on Thursday 28 October... More>>



Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 