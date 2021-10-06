Versatile, Cost-effective, Eco-friendly – What’s Not To Love About Modular Homes?

With the ever-increasing costs associated with buying or building a home in New Zealand, more and more people are seeking out alternative means of entering the property market. The latest indications are that modular homes are becoming a progressively more popular option.

Improvements in design, technology, and materials have helped these homes offer buyers good quality at affordable prices. When considering investing in this type of home, however, it’s important to remember that while all modular homes are prefabricated, they’re not all transportable. Opting for a transportable structure may limit design options, but it does mean that the structure can be relocated as necessary. Non-transportable options allow for broader design possibilities, but the home cannot be relocated.

Aside from these slight differences, both modular options present owners with much versatility – from adding an extension to an existing property to creating a 2-or-more bedroomed home from scratch. And these structures’ versatility doesn’t end there, as they can also be used for anything from office space to rentable holiday dwellings. Companies like Able Spaces, therefore, offer clients a wide range of design and building options that meet both budgetary and structural requirements.

Since these homes are built off-site and then transported to their final location, this really lowers the building process’s carbon footprint. There’s also a better cost guarantee, as there are no building delays due to weather or tardy builders, or (unforeseen) additional costs associated with inspections or such. A further bonus is that opting for a modular home means that owners can design the home of their dreams from the get-go, thereby ensuring a better long-term investment.

Modular homes also report relatively similar resale values as their traditional-build counterparts, further cementing them as a viable investment in an otherwise difficult New Zealand property market.

