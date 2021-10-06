Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fifth Annual World Financial Planning Day Promotes Financial Wellbeing For All On 6 October

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 8:31 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Financial Advice New Zealand joins Financial Planning Standards Board and IOSCO to promote value of financial planning worldwide

Financial Advice New Zealand will join the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) to host the fifth annual World Financial Planning Day (WFPD) today Wednesday, 6 October.

WFPD is part of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) World Investor Week to raise awareness of the value of financial planning, of having a financial plan and of working with a competent and ethical financial planner.

Financial Advice NZ is part of the FPSB Network, which represents more than 192,000 Certified Financial Planner professionals across 27 countries.

Financial Advice NZ CEO Katrina Shank says her organisation believes people who access quality financial advisers are better off than those who don’t.

“We also believe that quality financial advice leads to a long-term increase in people’s financial health, wealth and wellbeing, which is why we’re right behind World Financial Planning Day.”

“Now, more than ever, the public needs to understand their financial situation and options, and how having a financial plan and working with a financial planner who puts clients’ interests first, can help individuals and families live their today and plan their tomorrow,” says FPSB CEO Noel Maye.

“FPSB is pleased to be working again with its network organisations and IOSCO to promote financial wellbeing for all and to help the public position investment decisions within the context of their overall financial and life goals.”

For the fifth year, FPSB and its network organisations have partnered with IOSCO to host WFPD during World Investor Week, a global campaign designed to raise awareness about the importance of financial literacy and investor education.

Financial Advice New Zealand is a professional membership organisation for advisers working across all areas of financial advice, including mortgages, insurance, investment and financial planning. We represent the interests of the public and our members, and strive to help New Zealanders, and the country as a whole, be financially better-off. To find out more visit financialadvice.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Business NZ: ACC Accounts Require Greater Transparency
BusinessNZ says ACC levies proposed for 2022-5 require greater levels of transparency. Responding to ACC’s regular consultation, BusinessNZ’s submission says all ACC accounts need to be fully funded for the ACC system to work according to its insurance principles... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say The Government Should Do More To Slow Property Price Growth
As property prices continue to soar, the government should be doing more to tackle the affordability crisis, according to the majority of experts in a new poll from Finder... More>>



IRD: GST October Filing Deadline To Be Extended

Taxpayers will have an extra week to file and pay GST and income tax currently due on October 28 this year. This is in response to Inland Revenue's systems shutting down for their final Business Transformation release from 3pm Thursday 21 October until the start of business on Thursday 28 October... More>>



Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 