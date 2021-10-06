Fifth Annual World Financial Planning Day Promotes Financial Wellbeing For All On 6 October

Financial Advice New Zealand joins Financial Planning Standards Board and IOSCO to promote value of financial planning worldwide

Financial Advice New Zealand will join the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) to host the fifth annual World Financial Planning Day (WFPD) today Wednesday, 6 October.

WFPD is part of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) World Investor Week to raise awareness of the value of financial planning, of having a financial plan and of working with a competent and ethical financial planner.

Financial Advice NZ is part of the FPSB Network, which represents more than 192,000 Certified Financial Planner professionals across 27 countries.

Financial Advice NZ CEO Katrina Shank says her organisation believes people who access quality financial advisers are better off than those who don’t.

“We also believe that quality financial advice leads to a long-term increase in people’s financial health, wealth and wellbeing, which is why we’re right behind World Financial Planning Day.”

“Now, more than ever, the public needs to understand their financial situation and options, and how having a financial plan and working with a financial planner who puts clients’ interests first, can help individuals and families live their today and plan their tomorrow,” says FPSB CEO Noel Maye.

“FPSB is pleased to be working again with its network organisations and IOSCO to promote financial wellbeing for all and to help the public position investment decisions within the context of their overall financial and life goals.”

For the fifth year, FPSB and its network organisations have partnered with IOSCO to host WFPD during World Investor Week, a global campaign designed to raise awareness about the importance of financial literacy and investor education.

Financial Advice New Zealand is a professional membership organisation for advisers working across all areas of financial advice, including mortgages, insurance, investment and financial planning. We represent the interests of the public and our members, and strive to help New Zealanders, and the country as a whole, be financially better-off. To find out more visit financialadvice.nz

