Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Carter’s Tyre Service Joins Young Driver Training Programme

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 11:24 am
Press Release: Street Smart

 

Following the announcement of Skoda New Zealand’s partnership with Street Smart in April this year, Carter’s Tyre Service has also joined the Street Smart young driver training programme, coming on board as co-presenting partners.

Street Smart is a world class cognitive based driver programme designed to positively influence young Kiwi drivers across the country. Launched in 2018 following two years of development, it adopts learnings and research from countries recognised as delivering best practice when it comes to driver learning.

For New Zealand, the programme was crafted by the experienced expert in road safety, Peter Sheppard, and continues to be tested and fine-tuned in conjunction with its Programme Ambassador and passionate Road Safety Advocate, Greg Murphy.

Over 1600 young drivers having experienced Street Smart since its launch with a focus on developing good decision-making strategies for safe driving, including assessment, reading the road environment, resisting peer pressure, managing or eliminating distractions and planning ahead.

Of the new co-presenting partnership between Carter’s Tyre Service and Skoda New Zealand, programme ambassador Greg Murphy says, “We need to prepare our young drivers better than we generally do in order for them to be safer and more aware, and to help reduce some of the risks associated with being on our roads. New Zealand drivers continue to make bad decisions which in many cases is just because they ‘don’t know’ that it is a bad decision. If you haven’t been told or learnt something, then how are you supposed to know? The Street Smart programme - presented by Skoda and Carter’s Tyre Service - takes place in safe, controlled, off-the-road environments, and offers a day of hands-on practical learning, providing young drivers and their parent/caregiver the opportunity to experience a suite of exercises under the watchful eye of qualified coaches. The additional support from Carter’s Tyre Service will give access to the programme to hundreds more young Kiwi drivers”.

Of their new partnership with Street Smart, Carter’s Tyre Services founder and CEO, Garry Carter adds “As one of New Zealand’s leading suppliers of vehicle tyres and having an in-depth knowledge of the pivotal role they play in vehicle safety, we recognise the importance of the Street Smart programme in helping to develop our young drivers, and in turn the benefit this brings for all road users. We appreciate that potentially life saving programmes such as these do not come cheap, so are proud to lend not only our industry expertise but also our financial assistance to help subsidise the cost of delivering the programme and the subsequently the young drivers registration fees.

Taking place each school holidays in multiple locations across the country, Street Smart - presented by Skoda and Carter’s Tyre Service - is limited to 30 young drivers a day. To check dates and locations near you, and to register, visit their website at: www.streetsmart.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Street Smart on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Business NZ: ACC Accounts Require Greater Transparency
BusinessNZ says ACC levies proposed for 2022-5 require greater levels of transparency. Responding to ACC’s regular consultation, BusinessNZ’s submission says all ACC accounts need to be fully funded for the ACC system to work according to its insurance principles... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say The Government Should Do More To Slow Property Price Growth
As property prices continue to soar, the government should be doing more to tackle the affordability crisis, according to the majority of experts in a new poll from Finder... More>>



IRD: GST October Filing Deadline To Be Extended

Taxpayers will have an extra week to file and pay GST and income tax currently due on October 28 this year. This is in response to Inland Revenue's systems shutting down for their final Business Transformation release from 3pm Thursday 21 October until the start of business on Thursday 28 October... More>>



Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 