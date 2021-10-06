Institutional Funds Accelerate Growth Of NZ Cryptocurrency Firm

New Zealand firm Easy Crypto announced today it has closed a $17m funding round, led by sovereign-backed Nuance Connected Capital.

This Series A is understood to be the largest first funding round completed by any New Zealand firm, with no prior angel or seed capital raised by Easy Crypto.

The round was oversubscribed by fifty percent. Further investment, in excess of $10 million, has already been indicated by large blockchain fund managers for a subsequent Series A+.

The Series A was led by sovereign-backed Nuance Connected Capital, with investment from leading ethical KiwiSaver provider, Pathfinder, Icehouse Ventures, Even Capital, Indonesia-based GDP Venture and US-based Hutt Capital and Seven Peaks Ventures.

Easy Crypto is a retail platform enabling customers to buy, sell and trade over 150 cryptocurrencies. Founded three years ago by siblings Janine and Alan Grainger, the firm has experienced rapid growth, recording over NZD$1.1 billion in sales, with platform user numbers multiplying almost five times over the past 12-months.

Easy Crypto CEO, Janine Grainger, said the successful Series A round is a key milestone for both Easy Crypto and the future of the New Zealand cryptocurrency sector.

“The calibre of institutional investors and high level of interest demonstrates increasing confidence in the role of cryptocurrency in the financial ecosystem.”

“The funds will be deployed to accelerate further growth through product development, investment in talent and technology and expansion into new customer markets” she said.

Adrien Gheur, Founding Partner of Nuance Capital said; “There is increasing global evidence of the adoption of crypto-assets & blockchain as a mainstream form of trade, payments and exchange. The number of global crypto users is expected to grow 80% per annum in the next three years”.

“Easy Crypto is a New Zealand based business helping to remove barriers to financial products for people all over the world. This aligns with our strategy to invest in deep technology that provides smart, scalable solutions to global problems” he said.

John Berry, CEO of Pathfinder, says, “We’re confident in the commercial potential of crypto infrastructure as a strategic addition to the Pathfinder portfolio. Easy Crypto has quickly established itself as a leader in the sector and we’re excited to play an important role in this next stage”.

Robbie Paul, CEO of Icehouse Ventures, added; “We have seen first hand the power of increasing accessibility to an asset class. Easy Crypto’s approach of focussing on compliance, security, and a simple and beautiful user interface will serve them well in an asset class whose growth is massive despite being inhibited by a general lack of these features.”

“Janine exemplifies what we look for in founders. She is driving rapid expansion for the business and has a leading role in the progress and regulation of the cryptocurrency sector”, he said.

Janine Grainger finishes, “We’re excited about the next stage of innovation and firmly focused on delivering great experiences for our staff and customers, while achieving growth for our investors”.

“There is currently a once-in-a-generation opportunity for countries like New Zealand to take a leadership role in the global cryptocurrency sector. It has the potential to bring in considerable economic benefits and we see Easy Crypto as playing a significant role in the New Zealand success story”.

