Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Institutional Funds Accelerate Growth Of NZ Cryptocurrency Firm

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 11:59 am
Press Release: Easy Crypto

New Zealand firm Easy Crypto announced today it has closed a $17m funding round, led by sovereign-backed Nuance Connected Capital.

This Series A is understood to be the largest first funding round completed by any New Zealand firm, with no prior angel or seed capital raised by Easy Crypto.

The round was oversubscribed by fifty percent. Further investment, in excess of $10 million, has already been indicated by large blockchain fund managers for a subsequent Series A+.

The Series A was led by sovereign-backed Nuance Connected Capital, with investment from leading ethical KiwiSaver provider, Pathfinder, Icehouse Ventures, Even Capital, Indonesia-based GDP Venture and US-based Hutt Capital and Seven Peaks Ventures.

Easy Crypto is a retail platform enabling customers to buy, sell and trade over 150 cryptocurrencies. Founded three years ago by siblings Janine and Alan Grainger, the firm has experienced rapid growth, recording over NZD$1.1 billion in sales, with platform user numbers multiplying almost five times over the past 12-months.

Easy Crypto CEO, Janine Grainger, said the successful Series A round is a key milestone for both Easy Crypto and the future of the New Zealand cryptocurrency sector.

“The calibre of institutional investors and high level of interest demonstrates increasing confidence in the role of cryptocurrency in the financial ecosystem.”

“The funds will be deployed to accelerate further growth through product development, investment in talent and technology and expansion into new customer markets” she said.

Adrien Gheur, Founding Partner of Nuance Capital said; “There is increasing global evidence of the adoption of crypto-assets & blockchain as a mainstream form of trade, payments and exchange. The number of global crypto users is expected to grow 80% per annum in the next three years”.

“Easy Crypto is a New Zealand based business helping to remove barriers to financial products for people all over the world. This aligns with our strategy to invest in deep technology that provides smart, scalable solutions to global problems” he said.

John Berry, CEO of Pathfinder, says, “We’re confident in the commercial potential of crypto infrastructure as a strategic addition to the Pathfinder portfolio. Easy Crypto has quickly established itself as a leader in the sector and we’re excited to play an important role in this next stage”.

Robbie Paul, CEO of Icehouse Ventures, added; “We have seen first hand the power of increasing accessibility to an asset class. Easy Crypto’s approach of focussing on compliance, security, and a simple and beautiful user interface will serve them well in an asset class whose growth is massive despite being inhibited by a general lack of these features.”

“Janine exemplifies what we look for in founders. She is driving rapid expansion for the business and has a leading role in the progress and regulation of the cryptocurrency sector”, he said.

Janine Grainger finishes, “We’re excited about the next stage of innovation and firmly focused on delivering great experiences for our staff and customers, while achieving growth for our investors”.

“There is currently a once-in-a-generation opportunity for countries like New Zealand to take a leadership role in the global cryptocurrency sector. It has the potential to bring in considerable economic benefits and we see Easy Crypto as playing a significant role in the New Zealand success story”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Easy Crypto on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Business NZ: ACC Accounts Require Greater Transparency
BusinessNZ says ACC levies proposed for 2022-5 require greater levels of transparency. Responding to ACC’s regular consultation, BusinessNZ’s submission says all ACC accounts need to be fully funded for the ACC system to work according to its insurance principles... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say The Government Should Do More To Slow Property Price Growth
As property prices continue to soar, the government should be doing more to tackle the affordability crisis, according to the majority of experts in a new poll from Finder... More>>



IRD: GST October Filing Deadline To Be Extended

Taxpayers will have an extra week to file and pay GST and income tax currently due on October 28 this year. This is in response to Inland Revenue's systems shutting down for their final Business Transformation release from 3pm Thursday 21 October until the start of business on Thursday 28 October... More>>



Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 