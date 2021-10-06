Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pathfinder KiwiSaver Invests In Crypto Infrastructure

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 11:59 am
Press Release: Pathfinder

Pathfinder KiwiSaver announced today it is investing as part of the $17 million capital raise into leading New Zealand cryptocurrency retail platform, Easy Crypto. Easy Crypto aims to be a global one-stop-shop for crypto assets.

John Berry, Chief Executive explains “While we are not ready to invest in cryptocurrency itself, this investment is into crypto infrastructure. The Easy Crypto platform is helping to solve a global problem, providing a secure trading foundation. The positive social impact of this aligns with our wider ESG strategy”.

“It’s an ecosystem with potential to democratise finance for people around the world who lack access to a conventional banking system. There are thought to be 1.7 billion adults around the world who are ‘unbanked’. They are shut out from opportunities for financial security.”

“There are still some issues to be resolved around the energy needs of currencies like Bitcoin and the anonymity that crypto provides. But these concerns need to be balanced against potential positives for an ethical investor from decentralised finance (DeFi). This is much more than just trading cryptocurrency.”

Berry continues – “Pathfinder KiwiSaver has previously invested in the Women’s Livelihood Bond, providing micro-finance to women in South-East Asia. Given EasyCrypto are launching offshore in the Philippines, a country with a significant number of adults without access to banking, we see this as an aligned social investment.”

Paul Brownsey, Chief Investment Officer at Pathfinder, explains “while some uncertainty remains around the cryptocurrency sector, with technology advancing so fast there is potential for significant disruption. We are not buying Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, we are investing in infrastructure which could be a key part of finance’s future, particularly for those currently shut out of banking. We’re excited to play a small part in the global growth of New Zealand’s leading crypto player.”

Pathfinder, NZ’s first dedicated ethical fund manager, is a leader when it comes to environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing. The Easy Crypto investment adds to its existing unique and impactful KiwiSaver investments including Sir John Kirwan’s technology driven mental health app (Mentemia), large scale solar in New Zealand (Lodestone), community housing projects (Community Finance), biodegradable bandages (Wool+Aid), microfinance for women in South-East Asia (Women’s Livelihood Bond) and the tech-based democratisation of investing (Sharesies).

The B-Corp certified fund manager was awarded “Best Ethical KiwiSaver Provider 2021” by MindfullMoney.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pathfinder on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Business NZ: ACC Accounts Require Greater Transparency
BusinessNZ says ACC levies proposed for 2022-5 require greater levels of transparency. Responding to ACC’s regular consultation, BusinessNZ’s submission says all ACC accounts need to be fully funded for the ACC system to work according to its insurance principles... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say The Government Should Do More To Slow Property Price Growth
As property prices continue to soar, the government should be doing more to tackle the affordability crisis, according to the majority of experts in a new poll from Finder... More>>



IRD: GST October Filing Deadline To Be Extended

Taxpayers will have an extra week to file and pay GST and income tax currently due on October 28 this year. This is in response to Inland Revenue's systems shutting down for their final Business Transformation release from 3pm Thursday 21 October until the start of business on Thursday 28 October... More>>



Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 