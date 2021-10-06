Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Company A Game-changer For Menopause Symptoms And Support

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 1:49 pm
Press Release: MenoMe

Wednesday 6th October 2021: The female owners of a New Zealand company dedicated to supporting women through menopause say there is no better time for women to start talking to each other about their menopause experience, than during Menopause Awareness Month (October).

Women aged as young as 40 may start to notice physical and emotional changes - anxiety, sleeplessness, weight gain and a lack of energy are a few telltale signs of the onset of menopause.

The female-led team at MenoMe are committed to educating and supporting kiwi women through both perimenopause and post-menopause. Leigh Kite, MenoMe Managing Director, says many women struggle through menopause alone and confused.

“Our main goal is to make sure women are educated in recognizing the signs of menopause, and then supporting them through their journey,” Leigh explains.

“A huge part of creating an effective support network is encouraging women to talk, talk, talk about menopause – especially with their sisters, friends and daughters who have, or will, go through it themselves. What better time than Menopause Awareness Month to get these conversations started?

A problem shared is a problem halved, and we believe that with the right education and tools, menopause doesn’t really have to be a problem at all,” says Kite.

MenoMe menopause support supplements are made from natural ingredients designed to lessen the symptoms of menopause. The key ingredient in these products is EstroG-100 ™, a herbal formulation clinically proven to combat 10 signs of menopause- hot flushes/night sweats, paresthesia, insomnia, nervousness, melancholia, vertigo, fatigue, rheumatic pain, formication and vaginal dryness.

Leigh explains that sceptics of natural solutions for menopause need only to look at the science – and happy customers – to see the efficacy of MenoMe 40+ and 55+ products.

“Are there menopause supplements out there that make claims they can’t really back up? Probably. But our EstroG-100™ ingredient has been the subject of two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies*. This is actually the gold standard in clinical trials, as used in the pharmaceutical industry,” says Leigh.

“For years, we have seen women feeling embarrassed by what are common menopause symptoms, whether that’s hot flushes, a lack of sex drive or mood swings. MenoMe provides women with the knowledge and the tools to take back control of their bodies.”

As well as their herbal supplements, MenoMe has created a free-to-join Facebook community of 1,600 women - and growing! - and multiple online resources, including regular informative blog posts, interviews, and an ‘Everything You Need To Know About Menopause’ eBook.

* https://www.meno-me.co.nz/clinical-trials-clinically-proven-explained/

