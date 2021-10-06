Waves Of Buyer Interest Expected As Dual Dwelling Coastal Property Comes Up For Sale

A pair of homes located side-by-side in a sparsely populated holiday destination famed for its oceanic-centred recreational pursuits have been placed on the market for sale.

The two dwellings are located within the peaceful seaside settlement of Baylys Beach - a small community of some 200 homes and baches, located on the coast 12-kilometres west of Dargaville in Northland.

The nearly 100-kilometre long golden-sand Baylys Beach - which blends into Ripiro Beach as it heads north - is renowned for its fishing, surfing, jet ski riding, shellfish gathering, sand dune walking, and motorbike riding over the sand. The settlement is also home to the Northern Wairoa Golf Club located on year-round playable links topography.

Sitting on a hill-top vantage, both the homes for sale as one property enjoy unobstructed sea views of Baylys Beach just a short walk away down the valley, in a neighbourhood of like-minded property owners who appreciate both the rugged beauty of the coastline, and the ambience of being in a very ‘chilled out’ holiday destination.

The two immaculately maintained residences at 16 and 16A Kelly Street in Baylys Beach are now being marketed for sale together at auction on November 17 through Bayleys Dargaville. Salespeople Catherine Stewart and Hayley Moon said the property’s attractive configuration opened up a raft of potential future use by any new owners.

“The location with its magnificent views over Bayleys Beach and the lower valley leading down to the ocean could be bought as a holiday retreat by an extended family – with the potential to accommodate two separate families… one in either dwelling,” said Ms Stewart.

“Alternatively, the location could be purchased as a fully consented ‘home and income’ scenario – with a new owner living in one of either residence, and letting out the other through the likes of Air BnB as it currently is.

“During the peak summer months of December and January, holiday rentals in the sparsely populated Bayleys Beach achieve nightly rental rates of between $150 - $200.

“Many property owners in the enclave in fact take their listings out of the accommodation pool over Christmas and New Year – preferring instead to enjoy the amenities themselves. This limits the renting options available and consequently sustains higher rental fees during that window.

“As an additional benefit, both homes are being wheelchair-friendly.”

The bigger of the two Kelly Street homes is a two-storey 141-square metre dwelling comprising a pair of double bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a pair of large living areas which both have access onto the deck through full length stacker ranch slider doors. The upstairs floor has an office space eminently suitable for converting into a third bedroom.

In keeping with the surrounding natural environment location, the downstairs floor features a mix of polished wooden floors and tasteful stone tiling.

A modern outdoor spa pool positioned at one end of the deck is partitioned off from the neighbouring property and provides glorious sea and bush views for those soaking in its soothing hot waters.

The property also has a strategically located contemporary double garage with adjacent workshop space on one side through its own entrance, as well as a large gazebo on a concrete pad for parking the boat, motorhome, caravan, or jet skis under. The garaging structures are at the front of the property – away from the rear lawn area which sustains the bush and sea views.

Meanwhile, the smaller home is a single-level open-plan dwelling comprising three double bedrooms and one bathroom. Like its neighbour, the home’s lounge and outdoor decking face toward the breaking waves of Baylys Beach.

Ms Moon said the rear aspect of both sections featured a lovingly maintained lawn and garden space leading onto a landscaped shared pathway meandering through to a lower hillside of natural flax bushes, tussock grasses, and an array of mature bromeliads all reflective of the location’s salty seaside positioning.

Chattels included in the sale include the bedroom and lounge furniture, fridge, washing machine, TV, outdoor seating, all Manchester, and lawn mower associated with the smaller dwelling.

Click here for more information on the listing.

