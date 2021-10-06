Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Christian Hawkesby Appointed RBNZ Deputy Governor

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 3:32 pm
Press Release: Reserve Bank

Christian Hawkesby has been appointed as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - taking up the role in January 2022.

Mr Hawkesby, who is currently the Assistant Governor / General Manager of Economics, Financial Markets and Banking at the Reserve Bank, will step into the Deputy Governor role which is currently held by Geoff Bascand, who is leaving the Reserve Bank in January after 8 years.

Governor Adrian Orr says he is thrilled to have Christian’s leadership, capability and experience in such a critical role.

Mr Hawkesby will also take over leadership of the Financial Stability functions from early 2022.

“Mr Hawkesby has a wealth of leadership experience in both the private and public sector, and he has deep experience of central banking, including financial stability. He is very well-regarded and will be instrumental in continuing to shape Te Pūtea Matua, ensuring we’re delivering on our role as kaitiaki (guardian) of the financial system,” Mr Orr says.

Mr Hawkesby will remain as a member of the Monetary Policy Committee. Given the current Deputy Governor’s departure, a replacement MPC member will be appointed in due course.

The Deputy Governor role is an appointment of the Minister of Finance, made on recommendation of the Reserve Bank Board (which includes the Reserve Bank Governor) in line with the provisions of the RBNZ Act 1989.

