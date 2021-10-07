Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Peter Russell Becomes 2021 Marlborough Young Winemaker Of The Year

Thursday, 7 October 2021, 10:06 am
Press Release: NZ Wine

Congratulations to Peter Russell from Matua Wines for becoming the 2021 Tonnellerie de Mercurey Marlborough Young Winemaker of the Year.

Peter was defending the title so was delighted to win the Marlborough competition for a second year in a row. He will now focus on taking out the national title when he competes against finalists from Central Otago and the North Island at the National Final which will be held later in the year.

“I’ve received lots of messages from other contestants and members of the wine industry and I feel grateful to be part of a such a supportive community” says Peter “I’m extremely looking forward to taking part in the national final.”

Congratulations also goes to Ruby McManaway from Yealands who came second. Ruby also won the best Fruitfed Supplies Speech as she kept the audience entertained on the topic of Low Alcohol Wines.

Congratulations also goes to Alun Kilby from Marisco for taking out third place.

The other contestants were Eden Kelleher from Yealands, Joshua Twedell from Babich and Ellie Hobbs from Rose Family Wines. The calibre of the contestants was very high with them all winning various awards.

Joshua Twedell won the People’s Choice Award for the best wine blend prepared during the competition and voted for by the dinner guests. Ellie Hobbs won the Indevin Wine Judging Section as well as the Vin Olympics and Eden Kelleher was awarded a Leadership Course at NMIT.

The competition took place on 6th October at NMIT with the Awards Dinner held the same evening at Wither Hills.

As overall winner, Peter Russell took home a great prize package including $1000 cash, travel expenses to the national final in Central Otago, an Educational Trip with Fruitfed Supplies and the opportunity of being an Associate Judge at the 2021 Marlborough Wine Show.

The winner of the National Final takes home an impressive prize package which includes a bespoke mini French oak barrel trophy, an overseas visit to Tonnellerie de Mercurey in Burgundy (when borders open) the opportunity to be an Associate Judge at the 2022 New World Wine Awards, cash and will also review their favourite wines in DrinksBiz magazine.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Wine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Monetary Stimulus Further Reduced - Official Cash Rate Raised To 0.50 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.50 per cent. Consistent with their assessment at the time of the August Statement, it is appropriate to continue reducing the level of monetary stimulus so as to maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

ALSO:

Business NZ: ACC Accounts Require Greater Transparency
BusinessNZ says ACC levies proposed for 2022-5 require greater levels of transparency. Responding to ACC’s regular consultation, BusinessNZ’s submission says all ACC accounts need to be fully funded for the ACC system to work according to its insurance principles... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say The Government Should Do More To Slow Property Price Growth
As property prices continue to soar, the government should be doing more to tackle the affordability crisis, according to the majority of experts in a new poll from Finder... More>>


Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 