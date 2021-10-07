Peter Russell Becomes 2021 Marlborough Young Winemaker Of The Year

Congratulations to Peter Russell from Matua Wines for becoming the 2021 Tonnellerie de Mercurey Marlborough Young Winemaker of the Year.

Peter was defending the title so was delighted to win the Marlborough competition for a second year in a row. He will now focus on taking out the national title when he competes against finalists from Central Otago and the North Island at the National Final which will be held later in the year.

“I’ve received lots of messages from other contestants and members of the wine industry and I feel grateful to be part of a such a supportive community” says Peter “I’m extremely looking forward to taking part in the national final.”

Congratulations also goes to Ruby McManaway from Yealands who came second. Ruby also won the best Fruitfed Supplies Speech as she kept the audience entertained on the topic of Low Alcohol Wines.

Congratulations also goes to Alun Kilby from Marisco for taking out third place.

The other contestants were Eden Kelleher from Yealands, Joshua Twedell from Babich and Ellie Hobbs from Rose Family Wines. The calibre of the contestants was very high with them all winning various awards.

Joshua Twedell won the People’s Choice Award for the best wine blend prepared during the competition and voted for by the dinner guests. Ellie Hobbs won the Indevin Wine Judging Section as well as the Vin Olympics and Eden Kelleher was awarded a Leadership Course at NMIT.

The competition took place on 6th October at NMIT with the Awards Dinner held the same evening at Wither Hills.

As overall winner, Peter Russell took home a great prize package including $1000 cash, travel expenses to the national final in Central Otago, an Educational Trip with Fruitfed Supplies and the opportunity of being an Associate Judge at the 2021 Marlborough Wine Show.

The winner of the National Final takes home an impressive prize package which includes a bespoke mini French oak barrel trophy, an overseas visit to Tonnellerie de Mercurey in Burgundy (when borders open) the opportunity to be an Associate Judge at the 2022 New World Wine Awards, cash and will also review their favourite wines in DrinksBiz magazine.

© Scoop Media

