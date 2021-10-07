The Co-operative Bank Announces Appointment Of New Chief Executive Officer

Mark Wilkshire

The Board of The Co-operative Bank is delighted to announce that Mark Wilkshire has been appointed as the new Chief Executive and will start on 25 January 2022.

Mark joins the bank with a very strong retail banking and insurance background and is currently the Executive General Manager of Customer, Brand and Distribution at the Suncorp Group, known by the brands Vero and Asteron.

Previous to this, Mark spent eight years at Kiwibank as a member of the executive team leading its product and marketing function and as CEO of Kiwi Insurance. Prior to that, his banking career spanned a range of roles across lending, consumer finance, and regional management at ANZ and BNZ.

He is an experienced senior leader, with a track-record of empowering dedicated and skilled people to work together to achieve an organisation’s goals. On accepting the role Mark said “The Co-operative Bank is unique in New Zealand, as the only bank to share its profits with its customers. I am excited by the opportunity to support and grow the customer base and help ensure a competitive banking market in New Zealand.”

Bevan Miller continues as Interim Chief Executive until Mark joins us in the New Year.

