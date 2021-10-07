Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Housing Crisis Could Be To Blame For Spike In Covid Cases

Thursday, 7 October 2021, 8:37 pm
Press Release: AsiaPacific Infrastructure

Many of the cases this week have been in large households, and people in emergency or transitional housing, health officials report.

A gradual declining trend in community Covid case numbers has been interrupted, with 45 new infections reported today. While this could be the first sign of a rise in transmission after Auckland’s drop to Alert Level 3, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says quite a proportion of our cases at the moment are among groups of people in transitional or emergency housing.

Bloomfield indicated that as many as 40 emergency and transitional housing locations are being responded to as locations at medium to high risk. He also acknowledged that due to their circumstances, many of the people living in these locations have been moving around in levels 3 & 4.

“The Covid-19 delta variant has reached communities that are made vulnerable by poverty and housing overcrowding,” explains National Hauora Coalition Clincal Director, Dr Rawiri McKree Jansen.

“These communities have the most exposure to Covid because they are overcrowded, have less income and have been historically poorly served by health and social sectors. These communities also have many low paid essential workers who cannot work from home.”

University of Otago Senior Lecturer, Lesley Gray is not surprised that those in precarious housing, with fewer resources are being most impacted in this pandemic, in particular with Delta variant that thrives in overcrowded environments.

“Those of us working in the disaster risk reduction and public health space recognise that the poorest and most marginalized people in society with the greatest socio-economic disadvantage are at greater risk.

“This is not the fault of such populations. It is the circumstances and limited resources that limit options. Such circumstances are at the heart of the concept of disaster vulnerability.

“Our aim as a country should be to leave ‘no one behind’ when rebuilding from this pandemic.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from AsiaPacific Infrastructure on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Monetary Stimulus Further Reduced - Official Cash Rate Raised To 0.50 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.50 per cent. Consistent with their assessment at the time of the August Statement, it is appropriate to continue reducing the level of monetary stimulus so as to maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

ALSO:

Business NZ: ACC Accounts Require Greater Transparency
BusinessNZ says ACC levies proposed for 2022-5 require greater levels of transparency. Responding to ACC’s regular consultation, BusinessNZ’s submission says all ACC accounts need to be fully funded for the ACC system to work according to its insurance principles... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say The Government Should Do More To Slow Property Price Growth
As property prices continue to soar, the government should be doing more to tackle the affordability crisis, according to the majority of experts in a new poll from Finder... More>>


Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 