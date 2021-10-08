Small And Medium Businesses Excluded From Trial To Protect Workforces

“What an insult to SMEs, those tens of thousands of enterprises contributing 30 per cent of GDP, to be excluded from negotiations to implement rapid antigen testing in workplaces so they too can protect their staff, customers, and community”, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett.

“Small and medium businesses have been deemed non-essential, shut down, short changed are short of cash and short on certainty” he said. “It has been the voices for small and medium businesses that has led the call for Government to make it easy for them to provide safe workplaces and antigen testing will be one of the tools for them” Mr Barnett said.

