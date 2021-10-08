Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Demand For Kiwi Innovation Growing, But Border Stifling Full Potential

Friday, 8 October 2021, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Make Lemonade

Demand for New Zealand innovation continues to grow globally with investors’ interest in NZ tech firms reaching new highs.

More than $200 million of growth funding has been raised by tech companies so far this year.

New Zealand innovation is broad, with recent investments in agritech, digital healthcare, fintech and business to business software as a service (SAAS) solutions.

This week’s first round raise of $17 million by Easy Crypto, possibly a New Zealand record for a start-up first round, demonstrates the level of interest in Kiwi innovation.

Easy Crypto is a fintech business that provides a safe, easy place to understand and trade different cryptocurrencies. The company has recorded more than $1 billion in sales, with platform user numbers multiplying almost five times in the last 12months.

Another great example of Kiwi tech in demand is Joyous, a SAAS platform for businesses to help them stay engage with their employees in a simple and effective way that improves employee satisfaction and productivity.

Auckland analytics company Joyous raised $15 million last month to help it expand internationally.

Earlier this year Fuel50, another AI powered service as a software (SAAS) solution that helps large businesses communicate better with staff, completed a successful series B raise of almost $22 million.

One of the great benefits of this fast growing tech sector is that the businesses can be based anywhere in New Zealand.

Tauranga based LawVu, which helps in-house lawyers track their workload through a cloud-based project management system, successfully raised $17 million in August to help it expand rapidly.

Founded in 2015, LawVu already employs 56 people in Tauranga and now has customers on 30 countries, NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says.

“While it is great to see the confidence growing in the investment community for NZ tech firms, the current covid border settings are stifling the full opportunity,” he says.

“Raising the funds for growth is the first step, however these funds are primarily for employing the skills and talent needed to drive growth to the next level.

“The ongoing border restrictions are forcing New Zealand’s high growth companies to employ teams of people outside of New Zealand to meet customer demand.

“The downside of this is that these roles are not likely to return to New Zealand and with them goes millions of dollars of lost income and company tax for the government. I will be reinforcing this growing tax loss issue at my next meeting with the Minister.

“The tech sector is the fastest growing part of the economy, and cloud-based SAAS companies are the fastest growing part of the tech sector, creating hundreds of jobs, so we should be doing everything we can to keep these companies in New Zealand,” Muller says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Monetary Stimulus Further Reduced - Official Cash Rate Raised To 0.50 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.50 per cent. Consistent with their assessment at the time of the August Statement, it is appropriate to continue reducing the level of monetary stimulus so as to maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

ALSO:

Business NZ: ACC Accounts Require Greater Transparency
BusinessNZ says ACC levies proposed for 2022-5 require greater levels of transparency. Responding to ACC’s regular consultation, BusinessNZ’s submission says all ACC accounts need to be fully funded for the ACC system to work according to its insurance principles... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say The Government Should Do More To Slow Property Price Growth
As property prices continue to soar, the government should be doing more to tackle the affordability crisis, according to the majority of experts in a new poll from Finder... More>>


Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 