We’re Standing On Our Own!

In a bold move designed to improve and evolve the pet insurance market in New Zealand, the Petcover Group has launched Petcover New Zealand and absorbed Petplan NZ business to become the market-leading specialist pet insurance provider in the country.

Petcover NZ has hit the ground running by rapidly developing its Umbrella for Life products. These top of the range products have been designed by gathering feedback from Kiwi vets, breeders, pet charities, and customers.

Further to this, there are another six new products in the development pipeline. Once launched later this year, these will offer pet owners more choice than any other provider. One product which is unique to Petcover, is specifically designed to cover the more unusual and rare pets.

The experienced New Zealand management team mixed with some of the Petcover group executive team will continue to ensure the new Kiwi company continues to give pet owners peace of mind by taking the financial worry out of protecting their treasured pets.

Petcover’s Founder and Managing Director, Doug Ford says, “Evolving the business into Petcover NZ enables us to offer enhanced bespoke insurance tailored specifically to the requirements of Kiwi pets.”

“We will continue to treat each pet as an individual, asking all the right questions upfront to minimise any cover restrictions and protecting the customer from any unexpected surprises such as a claim being declined, further down the line. Unlike other providers, this is something we have always done.”

Alongside an unrivalled commitment to customer service, Petcover NZ’s simplified claims process is available for online submissions.

Key features incorporated into the Petcover offering include:

Comprehensive vet-endorsed insurance coverage for dogs, cats, horses and later, ‘rare and unusual exotic’ pets (selected small mammals and birds) providing cover of up to 100% of vet bills (excess dependant).

A team of specialist pet experts, dedicated to offering full cover without any limitations for pre-existing cover whenever possible.

Three month reviewed policy exclusions, with an intention to remove completely, something other providers do not offer.

Additional benefits including liability cover.

Extensive, flexible and tailored insurance for horse riders and owners.

Claims Assessors who hold university degrees in veterinary science, enabling them to fully understand customers’ claims.

Simple online claims form completion.



“Our aim is to take our many years of experience and success in the pet insurance market as far as possible, and to ensure we protect as many pet owners and their special pet friends as we can,” says Doug Ford.

The company continually strives to innovate its products based on customer and vet feedback, and keeps abreast of best industry practice, with the group’s Managing Director and Chief Executive frequently (pre-Covid) attending international forums as guest speakers.

The Petcover Group – providing unrivalled customer service to pet owners for more than 15 years.

