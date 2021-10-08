George Weston Foods (NZ) Limited Seeks Clearance To Acquire Dad’s Pies Limited

The Commerce Commission has received an application from George Weston Foods (NZ) Limited seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares of Dad’s Pies Limited.

Both George Weston Foods and Dad’s Pies manufacture and supply savoury pies and sausage rolls in New Zealand. They sell these to a variety of customers including supermarkets, dairies, convenience stores, petrol stations and food distributors (which supply cafes and restaurants).

George Weston Foods sells its pies and sausage rolls under the “Big Ben” brand. Dad’s Pies sells its products under “The Baker’s Son” brand to supermarkets, and under the “Dad’s Pies” brand everywhere else.

A public version of the clearance application will be available shortly on the Commission’s case register.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

