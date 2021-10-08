Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Next Step For New Rail Stations In Southern Auckland

Friday, 8 October 2021, 5:30 pm
Press Release: KiwiRail

Improved public transport options for Southern Auckland are a step closer following the publication today of planning approval applications for new train stations.

KiwiRail is the lead agency for three new stations between Papakura and Pukekohe and has submitted planning approval applications for Drury Central and Paerata stations under the COVID 19 Recovery (Fast Track Consenting) Act 2020.

"The stations, and our project to electrify the railway between Papakura and Pukekohe, will provide people who live in this fast-growing part of Auckland with better access to public transport," says KiwiRail Chief Operating Officer - Capital Projects, David Gordon.

"With an additional 100,000 people expected to move into the area over the next 30 years, encouraging people to switch from using their cars will help ease congestion on an already busy road network and reduce carbon emissions in Auckland.

"We're working closely with Auckland Transport and Waka Kotahi to plan and construct the transport infrastructure required to support the expected growth in South Auckland.

Further work is underway finalising details for the third station at Drury West, with planning approvals to be processed under the Resource Management Act.

Subject to approval by a fast-track consenting panel, construction on the first two stations is expected to begin in 2023.

The three stations came out of engagement with the public, mana whenua and analysis from the Supporting Growth Alliance (SGA) which is a collaboration between Auckland Transport and Waka Kotahi.

The stations will include bicycle and walking connections, bicycle parking, bus interchanges, accessways and park and ride car parks.

Funding for this project was provided by the Government through the New Zealand Upgrade Programme and is one of a $1.5 billion suite of projects to modernise the rail network in New Zealand's biggest city.

In addition to the three stations and electrification project, a third main line will be built to relieve congestion on the busiest section of the network between Wiri and Westfield. Other improvements will allow for improved freight and passenger services on the rail network.

"Delivering this large amount of work in a confined area on a busy network will be logistically challenging and Auckland commuters should expect disruptions. We work closely with AT to ensure these are signalled in advance. Ultimately, Auckland will have a better, more efficient and resilient network because of the projects we're undertaking."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from KiwiRail on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Monetary Stimulus Further Reduced - Official Cash Rate Raised To 0.50 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.50 per cent. Consistent with their assessment at the time of the August Statement, it is appropriate to continue reducing the level of monetary stimulus so as to maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

ALSO:

Business NZ: ACC Accounts Require Greater Transparency
BusinessNZ says ACC levies proposed for 2022-5 require greater levels of transparency. Responding to ACC’s regular consultation, BusinessNZ’s submission says all ACC accounts need to be fully funded for the ACC system to work according to its insurance principles... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say The Government Should Do More To Slow Property Price Growth
As property prices continue to soar, the government should be doing more to tackle the affordability crisis, according to the majority of experts in a new poll from Finder... More>>


Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 