Next Step For New Rail Stations In Southern Auckland

Improved public transport options for Southern Auckland are a step closer following the publication today of planning approval applications for new train stations.

KiwiRail is the lead agency for three new stations between Papakura and Pukekohe and has submitted planning approval applications for Drury Central and Paerata stations under the COVID 19 Recovery (Fast Track Consenting) Act 2020.

"The stations, and our project to electrify the railway between Papakura and Pukekohe, will provide people who live in this fast-growing part of Auckland with better access to public transport," says KiwiRail Chief Operating Officer - Capital Projects, David Gordon.

"With an additional 100,000 people expected to move into the area over the next 30 years, encouraging people to switch from using their cars will help ease congestion on an already busy road network and reduce carbon emissions in Auckland.

"We're working closely with Auckland Transport and Waka Kotahi to plan and construct the transport infrastructure required to support the expected growth in South Auckland.

Further work is underway finalising details for the third station at Drury West, with planning approvals to be processed under the Resource Management Act.

Subject to approval by a fast-track consenting panel, construction on the first two stations is expected to begin in 2023.

The three stations came out of engagement with the public, mana whenua and analysis from the Supporting Growth Alliance (SGA) which is a collaboration between Auckland Transport and Waka Kotahi.

The stations will include bicycle and walking connections, bicycle parking, bus interchanges, accessways and park and ride car parks.

Funding for this project was provided by the Government through the New Zealand Upgrade Programme and is one of a $1.5 billion suite of projects to modernise the rail network in New Zealand's biggest city.

In addition to the three stations and electrification project, a third main line will be built to relieve congestion on the busiest section of the network between Wiri and Westfield. Other improvements will allow for improved freight and passenger services on the rail network.

"Delivering this large amount of work in a confined area on a busy network will be logistically challenging and Auckland commuters should expect disruptions. We work closely with AT to ensure these are signalled in advance. Ultimately, Auckland will have a better, more efficient and resilient network because of the projects we're undertaking."

