Haines House Removals Has Relocated

For over 30 years, Removal Homes have been industry leading professionals in the buying and selling of relocatable homes. With a mission to help kiwis fast track their way to homeownership, Removal Homes has been recognised for its incredible selection of homes on offer, from humble kiwi two bedrooms through to complex multi story villas. By taking care of the entire relocation process, whether buying or selling, Removal Homes has built themselves a reputation for providing experienced, efficient and cost effective house relocation services.

With New Zealand’s housing market on a constant incline, more kiwis than ever are on the hunt for the perfect home. Removal Homes continues to push forward and provide an alternative to long build times or houses on the market that are overpriced for what they have on offer. As more and more people see the benefits of purchasing a home of their choice and putting it on a section that suits their needs, Removal Homes has met that demand by moving to a new premises. Earlier this month,Removal Homes relocated their entire operation to 2 Garfield Road, Helensville, Auckland 0800.

Needless to say, the move was a massive undertaking. Removal Homes had to transport a large amount of homes from their old yard to the new one. Thankfully, our expertise in moving homes did not go amiss… for once we were our own customers! We are proud to say that after months of careful planning and a whole lot of elbow grease, our brand new yard is up and running.

Our new yard allows us to provide our customers with a huge amount of benefits. The new location has significantly more space than the last one, allowing us to increase the amount of homes we have on offer tremendously. We are able to offer more options than ever, meaning that our clients are able to hone in on their perfect home. By having an expanded lot, we can place homes of all shapes and sizes in one spot. Think of all the time potentially spent travelling from open home to open home, entire weekends lost to viewing just a handful of houses. With Removal Home’s new operational location, you are presented with a smorgasbord of options, all in one convenient place in Helensville. Take your weekends back, skip the auctions, and view our entire range of homes at one convenient place.

Removal Homes will continue to help kiwi’s get on New Zealands property ladder with our diverse range of options. Whether it's your first home or an opportunity to add additional value to an extensive portfolio, Removal Homes has the team and experience to advise you through every step of the project. We can take care of the entire process, from sale through to delivering the house to the site, and setting it on it’s brand new pile foundations.

Our brand new yard is open right now, and we invite you to view our extensive range. Take a walk through the yard, see all that on offer, and talk to our team if you want some guidance on how the process works and where to start. Removal Home’s is bigger and better than ever, and we look forward to taking full advantage of our new space. We hope to continue to ramp up the houses we have on offer at an increasingly competitive rate, creating new opportunities for kiwis to purchase their slice of heaven. So come down to our yard at 2 Garfield Road, Helensville, Auckland, and see for yourself. Your perfect home awaits. For additional information or to view what we have on offer, view our latest homes online today!

