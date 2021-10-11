Introducing The Fenton Group

We would like to introduce you to The Fenton Group. Formerly known as Haines Home Removals, our new rebranding as The Fenton Group coincides with exciting developments for the future of buying, selling and relocating homes in New Zealand. The Fenton Group is an umbrella organisation that covers the entire process of in house relocation across Auckland and wider New Zealand. We earnt our reputation over decades as Haines House Removals for our expertise and service in relocating buildings from one site to another, and particularly pride ourselves on our services saving homes that would otherwise be demolished. With the supply issue for properties in New Zealand, we think that more often than not there is a practical solution rather than just knocking down what could be someone else's perfect home.

The Fenton Group is New Zealand owned and operated and are viewed in the residential construction industry as experts in buying, selling and relocating homes that otherwise may have been demolished. This means we are experts at servicing the entire home relocation process.

If you own a home or building that you are looking to remove off your site, The Fenton Group purchases homes for later relocation. To coincide with us rebranding as Fenton Group, we also relocated to a bigger yard. The yard is located at 2 Garfield Road, Helensville, and the extra space affords us the ability to purchase more houses and present them to potential buyers. Because we handle the entire house relocation process and have all the tools, equipment and personnel to get the job done, you can be confident in contacting the Fenton Group if you’re thinking about selling your building for relocation.

As alluded to above, our larger yard allows us to provide more choices and higher quality homes for sale. Our brand new website allows you to view our entire range, letting you take your time filtering your results and honing in on the perfect house for your requirements and budget. Our sales people are always just a phone call away to offer their guidance, and point you in the direction of homes that are a perfect match for the site you are wanting to relocate them to. Because we cater to the entire process of relocation, including delivery and placing the home on brand new piles, The Fenton Group can provide accurate and transparent prices when purchasing a building from us.

In addition to the sale of the house, the Fenton Group can assist with site plans and alterations, permit applications and any technical problems and challenges that you may face relocating a home.

The Fenton Group is composed of some of the most experienced people in the industry with over 30 years experience buying, selling and moving houses. There is no shortage of knowledge and experience when it comes to moving buildings - from simple single room structures to multi storey victorian style villas, the Fenton group has the team and know-how to get the job done efficiently.

So whether you’re looking to save a home from demolition or looking for a shortcut onto Auckland’s red hot property, talk to the team at The Fenton Group today. We invite you to visit our brand new yard in Helensville or our revamped website to browse our diverse range of relocatable buildings. With The Fenton Group, you know your house relocation project is in the most experienced hands in the industry.

