Travel Drops As Bubbles Pop

The number of people crossing New Zealand’s border dropped in August 2021 with the pause of quarantine-free travel with Australia and the Cook Islands, Stats NZ said today.

There were 41,300 border crossings in August 2021, made up of 18,800 arrivals and 22,500 departures. Total border crossings were well down compared with the previous three months, when they averaged 171,000 each month.

“The drop in border crossings reflects the suspension of two-way quarantine-free travel with Australia, and one-way quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to the Cook Islands during August,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.



