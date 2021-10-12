Eight’s Courtney Brookes Wins Shots New Director Of The Year Award

Eight is proud to announce that director Courtney Brookes has won Gold in the New Director of the Year category at the 2021 Shots Awards.

The win follows a swag of nominations for her online campaign for dating app Bumble at both AWARD Awards and CAANZ Axis and a Best New Talent nomination at Ciclope Asia Pacific.

Courtney comments, “To be recognised in a category with such talented directors is so cool, weird and surreal, it means so much to have this reassurance that I'm heading down the right path. I can't wait to celebrate this win with the team at Eight. We’re like a family and without Lib and Katie being the rockstars they are, I wouldn't be winning this award.”

Eight Executive Producer and Partner, Lib Kelly, comments “A huge thanks to Shots Asia Pacific and all the incredible jurors. We couldn’t be prouder of this win for Courtney. Fostering young talent is one of the things Katie and I are most passionate about. We knew she’d take the industry by storm, it was just a matter of when.”

Having just wrapped shooting on a brand campaign for luxury car brand (watch this space), Courtney’s momentum has grown exponentially, creating stand out work that is bright, bold and unapologetic.

