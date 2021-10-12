Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Statement Of Preliminary Issues Released For Proposed Acquisition In Wellington Private Hospitals

Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 12:37 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has published a Statement of Preliminary Issues relating to an application from Pacific 2021 Bidco NZ Limited (Pacific 2021) seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Pulse Health NZ Limited (Pulse) from Healthe Care Australia Pty Ltd (Healthe Care).

Companies related to Pacific 2021 have ownership interests in several healthcare operations including Bowen Hospital and Wakefield Hospital in Wellington. Pulse operates the Boulcott Hospital in Wellington. The application for clearance includes an undertaking from Pacific 2021 to divest the Boulcott Hospital.

The Statement outlines the key competition issues that the Commission considers important in deciding whether or not to grant clearance to the proposed acquisition.

The Commission invites interested parties to provide comments on the likely competitive effects of the proposed acquisition, and the divestment proposal. Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “Pacific 2021/Pulse Health” in the subject line. Any submissions should be received by close of business on 20 October 2021.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 17 November 2021. However, this date may be extended as the investigation progresses.

The Statement of Preliminary Issues and a public version of the application can be found on the Commission’s case register.

Background

The Commission will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market. In giving clearance, the Commission may accept a written undertaking from the Applicant to dispose of assets or shares.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

