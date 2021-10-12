Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2degrees And Chambers Of Commerce To Fight For Fair For Kiwi Business

Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 1:08 pm
Press Release: 2Degrees

2degrees is pleased to announce a new relationship with the New Zealand Chambers of Commerce, with the two organisations working together to support Kiwi business, and 2degrees providing Chamber members solutions for their business telecommunications needs.

“At 2degrees, we’re committed to working with organisations that have shared values and, like us, the New Zealand Chambers are focused on enabling New Zealand businesses to adapt and grow,” says Andrew Fairgray, Chief Business Officer at 2degrees.

“Digital enablement is critically important to the economic growth of New Zealand, and we’re thrilled to be working with an organisation that has credibility with local business, and one that is known for rolling up its sleeves and doing the hard yards to support them.”

The relationship will also allow tens of thousands of Chamber of Commerce members across New Zealand access to a special offer on 2degrees’ mobile and broadband connectivity. The two organisations will also work together on a programme to support members as they look to capitalise on the learnings of the last 18 months and continue on their digital enablement journey.

“Relationships like this really matter, even more so when businesses need extra, or a different kind of support, like many are experiencing right now,” says Andrew.

Michael Barnett, Chief Executive Officer of the Auckland Business Chamber, says the relationship makes perfect sense, because of the organisations’ strong alignment on values and purpose and 2degrees’ excellent offering for business customers.

“We decided to partner with 2degrees for good reason, our alignment of values, and the knowledge that 2degrees cares about business the same way we do. They are looking to make sure our members have the right network support and the opportunity to digitally upskill to operate their businesses the best they can.”

The announcement comes off the back of news that 2degrees was named Canstar Blue’s winner of the Small Business Telecommunications Most Satisfied Customers Award for 2021, with customers giving the telco 5-star ratings for its network coverage, value for money, bill clarity, and overall satisfaction.

New Zealand Chambers of Commerce members should ask their local Chamber for more information and to sign up for the special Chamber plans.

