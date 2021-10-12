Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Beverage Brand, The Kefir Company, Launches A ‘Gutsy’ New Crowdfunding Campaign

Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 2:04 pm
Press Release: The Kefir Company

Boutique drinks producer, The Kefir Company, is calling on fellow Kiwis to help raise $17,500 to support the research and development of an innovative new range of kefir-fermented food and beverage products, in collaboration with local producers and growers around Aotearoa. And there’s a sweetener for supporters.

This PledgeMe campaign will run a little differently from most, as those who pledge over $75 will be gifted back the same value of their pledge in products!

“We’re on a mission to give people better alternatives to processed foods filled with nasty preservatives. Having perfected the art of kefir drinks over the last 10 years, our team at The Kefir Company have the knowledge and guts to get there – we just need a helping hand to get this exciting new initiative off the ground. Our pledgers will be the first to sample our delicious new range of food and beverages as a way to say thanks for their support,” says The Kefir Company’s Director Steve Parker.

He continues: “Food production across the world relies largely on preservatives to give processed foods extended shelf life, but the reality is that they’re jeopardising our health. Our goal is to collaborate with other local New Zealand producers to develop top-notch, all-natural, artificial and preservative-free foods and beverages that are good for the gut and body. We’d like to take this ‘global’ in the future.”

Along with gifting tasty Kefir samples to pledgers, the funds from the PledgeMe campaign will also be used to carry out Research and Development and collaborate with regional growers and producers across Aotearoa to launch new food products and condiments, including household staples, that utilise fermentation as a way of preserving the goodness.

The Kefir Company currently produces a premium range of coconut water kefir available at over 120 stores across New Zealand. The Kefir Company has a strong platform to step out from, with over 10 years in the industry as leading Kefir producers. Over the past year the company has invested to further develop its proprietary methods and has established intellectual property that will allow these initiatives to expand globally.

Kefir is a centuries-old fermentation technique (often made from milk, The Kefir Company uniquely uses high quality coconut water to make it dairy-free) that contains trillions of good live bacteria per millilitre in an endeavour to support improved gut health and digestion, and in turn, boost immune function, energy levels and mental health. Unlike many other food products on the market with live culture/bacteria, the live bacteria in The Kefir Company products are not damaged in the production process, giving optimal health benefits.

Awareness of gut health benefits is catching on globally, with sales of natural and organic products growing nearly 13% to $259 billion in 2020 , “despite the pandemic and, in some ways, because of the pandemic”, according to data published by the Fermentation Association. ”Natural foods and beverages (including most fermented products) account for 70% of all natural product sales. Natural products are growing three times as fast as their mainstream counterparts”.

“Gut health is the epicenter of humans’ overall operating system; it’s often referred to as our second brain and it needs the right nutrition to function optimally. Kefir ferment has countless health benefits and it tastes really, really good too,” says Parker. “We’re really excited to start this next stage in our business development and hope to get the support of Kiwi’s who see the value in gut health, while enjoying tasty products made with local produce”.

