2021 Fish & Game Election Results

Anglers and hunters across New Zealand have had their say, and the results are now in for the 2021 Fish & Game Election.

Nominations for the 12 regional Fish and Game Councils closed in August, and in six Fish and Game regions, there were more nominees than positions, so an election was required.

Fish and Game licence holders in the Taranaki, Wellington, North Canterbury, Central South Island, Otago, and Southland regions went to the polls, and voting closed at 5 pm on Friday, October 8.

After postal votes were counted, today's confirmation of the results by Electionz.com will enable all 12 regional Fish and Game councils to start work shortly.

Fish and Game New Zealand Acting Chief Executive Dianna Taylor says, "The elections are an important foundation of Fish and Game; it enables anglers and hunters to be involved in the management of their sport and have their views represented by likeminded people".

The successful candidates will take office over the next three weeks and will spend their term managing, maintaining, and enhancing the sports fish and game bird resources in their regions.

All the election results can be viewed online at https://fishandgame.org.nz/about/elections/2021-fish-and-game-election-results/

© Scoop Media

