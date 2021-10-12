Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Illuminate Event Will Light The Way To Travel Recovery

Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 3:34 pm
Press Release: Flight Centre

Flight Centre Travel Group’s corporate travel management event, Illuminate 2021, is set to return this month, lighting the way to a business travel recovery.

The event, held virtually on Thursday 21 October, coincides with the recent launch of the New Zealand government’s self-isolation pilot for business travel, a first step in managing safe return since New Zealand borders closed in March 2020 as a result of the COVID 19 outbreak.

Based on a ‘Time to Fly’ theme, the event will be hosted by the corporate arms of Flight Centre Travel Group (FCM, Corporate Traveller and Stage and Screen) and will capture the importance of doing business in a post-pandemic world.

“It is an interesting time for corporate travel in New Zealand with business travel being the first cab off the rank for self-isolation trials,” said Flight Centre Travel Group – Corporate Head of Customer Engagement, Andy Jack.

“We know the travel landscape has shifted considerably and it’s time to embrace a new normal in business travel.”

With a deep dive into key issues impacting the corporate travel sector, this year’s content will be crucial for anyone involved in the business of travel – procurement professionals, travel bookers, decision makers, and industry suppliers.

“Never has it been so important to understand how your travel program needs to evolve to accommodate the post-pandemic world – a world that includes new protocols and precautions at every stage of the traveler journey,” Mr Jack said.

“We’re leading the way in the corporate travel industry, and we want to give our customers the confidence and arm them with all the information they need to return to travel.”

The event will feature heavy-hitting speakers that will highlight these points including Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, Human Behaviour Specialist Dan Gregory and Australian Olympic gold medal swimmer, Cate Campbell.

“Regardless of what's happening around us with lockdowns now, we know there is a path to connecting New Zealand to the world once again. This is crucial for New Zealand’s economy.”

