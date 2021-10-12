Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

City Cave To Celebrate 22 New Centre Openings By Christmas And The Reopening Of NSW Stores

Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 7:58 pm
Press Release: City Cave Australia

City Cave Float & Wellness Centre, a young company in the health and wellness community, has been taking the franchise sector by storm, announcing 22 new store openings from now until Christmas, and the re-opening of their NSW stores after lockdown. This will result in a total of 51 stores across QLD, NSW, NT and New Zealand before the end of the year. In addition, as well as an additional 15 centres opening in the first half of 2022.

Since beginning their franchise journey in 2018, Tim Butters and Jeremy Hassell have pursued a bold, multi-award franchising strategy. The duo plans to open 200 City Cave Centres in Australia, and 30 in New Zealand. This growth will continue internationally across the US, UK and Europe.

After nearly four months in Lockdown for Greater Sydney, City Cave is finally able to open their five new Sydney centres this month, which will be an incredible resource for the community to assist with their mental and physical health recovery after restrictions are lifted.

City Cave prides itself on building a foundation of health for the community through float therapy, infrared saunas, massage and other health care services. Not only does the company focus on the maintenance of physical health, but strives to address mental health across Australia, promoting alternative therapies to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression.

The country’s lockdowns have magnified mental health conditions, with disruptions to social relationships and physical activity being a leading driver of anxiety and depression between our communities. Mental Health campaigns have been one of the biggest focuses of October for the brand, ensuring that their customers and staff make their mental health and wellness a priority during these unprecedented times.

September saw City Cave’s annual conference themed around no longer being a ‘start-up’ business any longer, due to the exponential growth over the past year. After doubling in size in no less than a couple of months, City Cave shows no signs of slowing down.

The company is excited to put all of their hard work into fruition, while helping the community with their mental and physical health, assisting chronic pain and making wellness accessible for everyone. There couldn’t be a more perfect time to branch out into the franchise sector and bring a City Cave centre to your local area.

Consumer trends are demonstrating that more and more individuals are prioritising their wellness, with the industry expected to boom over the upcoming years. The expected annual growth of the Health and Wellness Spas sector in Australia is 6.6% between 2021-2026, with it already attracting $451.6M of annual revenue.

