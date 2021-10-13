Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

JCB Appoints Award Winning B2B Agency, Transmission, To Lead JCB's Brand Evolution In Europe

Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 8:13 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

Leading payment player gears up to boost brand awareness and acceptance in Europe with its customer-first approach

LONDON, Oct 12, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB, the major global payment brand and credit card issuer in Japan with 140 million global cardmembers, has appointed global B2B marketing and branding specialist agency, Transmission (https://transmissionagency.com/en-gb), to enable JCB to transform its brand presence and improve its customer experience strategy.

This unprecedented commitment towards marketing and brand in Europe reflects JCB's intention to boost profits for partners via effective and tailored communication that further enables strong relationships with its global cardmembers.

Working with Transmission, JCB plans to grow its reputation and profile among merchants and acquirers and educate the market as to the huge opportunity from global spenders. Virtual spending with European retailers from JCB's Asian cardmember base grew 300% across the continent between 2016 and 2019[1].

JCB and Transmission's creative and brand-led partnership will empower the global payments brand to provide the most relevant and valuable insights and resources to maximise this potential for partners.

A key part of JCB's goal to innovate its offering to European partners is the rollout of JCB Contactless (https://www.global.jcb/en/products/payment-solution/contactless/index.html) for face-to-face transactions and the application of J/Secure(TM) 2.0 (https://www.global.jcb/en/products/security/jsecure/index.html) for ecommerce. These high-quality payment gateways will encourage JCB cardmembers to offer merchants their custom and loyalty, bolstering growth and economic recovery, especially following on from the trials of the past year.

This new partnership, which began in September 2021, kicks off with a long-term research programme to develop rich insights based on the voice of the customer, allowing JCB to build on their "Uniquely Yours" approach to marketing and business growth in Europe. The project will drive future innovative, cross-border propositions for both ecommerce and face-to-face initiatives - with core countries and regions including the UK, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Russia.

Tsuyoshi Notani, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) Ltd., said: "JCB's guiding principle of Omotenashi - meaning a Japanese way of hospitality - has driven our organisation since its inception. We know that to provide the very best service to our partners, JCB brand awareness and acceptance in Europe needs to be an organisational priority. Our collaboration with Transmission will deliver against those goals, affording our business partners a greater opportunity to benefit from increased revenue streams via an introduction to our 140 million global cardmembers."

Victoria Perea-Usher, Vice President, Marketing Communications, JCB International (Europe) Ltd., added: "We always strive to innovate in our marketing, communications, and international campaigns, as part of our role as a trusted partner to our customers. Now, we are doubling down on those efforts through this transformational commitment to a refreshed identity in Europe. Transmission will be an excellent partner for us as we continue to drive purpose-led and scalable new ideas to promote growth in Europe."

Alex Wares, UK Managing Director, Transmission, commented: "JCB brings a global reputation and legacy 60 years in the making. The brand also boasts an extensive understanding of its millions of cardmembers. It's an amazing opportunity for us to extend and amplify their brand, applying our audience insights to bring the business' story to life for its partners in the European region. JCB is wholeheartedly invested in this bold new approach and the team are thrilled to have the trust of one of the major global payment brands players to help develop the new brand story and bring it to life."

[1] JCB Proprietary Data (May 2020)

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 36 million merchants around the world. JCB issues cards across various countries and regions internationally with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

About Transmission

Transmission is one of the largest full-service B2B agencies in the world. With a strong focus on creating revenue-driving sales and marketing programmes that power growth for today and tomorrow. Our programmes are based on data driven insights, innovations that transform the way we engage with B2B buyers and inspired by creative thinking. As a result, we craft marketing that drives business performance. We work best with businesses that have a vision for their tomorrow. Businesses that want to harness the power of data to strategically deliver what their customers want.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Retail NZ: Further Level 3 Extension Devastating For Retailers
The spread of Level 3 lockdowns is devastating news for Northland and Waikato retailers, and is causing huge concern for retailers around the country, according to Retail NZ. “Many Auckland retailers are already on the brink of disaster after seven weeks of lockdown... More>>



Reserve Bank: Monetary Stimulus Further Reduced - Official Cash Rate Raised To 0.50 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.50 per cent. Consistent with their assessment at the time of the August Statement, it is appropriate to continue reducing the level of monetary stimulus so as to maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

ALSO:

Business NZ: ACC Accounts Require Greater Transparency
BusinessNZ says ACC levies proposed for 2022-5 require greater levels of transparency. Responding to ACC’s regular consultation, BusinessNZ’s submission says all ACC accounts need to be fully funded for the ACC system to work according to its insurance principles... More>>

Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>

Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 