Armstrong’s Partners With Kindness Collective To Bring Cheer To Kiwi Kids, Families And Whanau

Legendary Greek fabulist, Aesop, is attributed with the quote ‘No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.’ In this day and age, the meaning behind the words is arguably more applicable now than it was 2500 years ago.

“A lot of people have been doing it tough and now, especially as we approach Christmas, it’s an opportune time to start thinking about how we can make a positive impact to help others around us,” said Troy Kennedy, CEO of Armstrong’s.

“It’s at times like this you reflect on what’s important to you and the business, so we made a collective decision to get involved with offering support and assistance to the Kindness Collective, a home-grown charitable foundation which assists spreading kindness and cheer to Kiwi kids and their families.”

The Kindness Collective was founded in 2014 as a small, grassroots community group and has grown into a network of well over 10,000 people with active volunteers, donors, brands, businesses, contributors and social media followers all working together to spread kindness across the country.

“One thing which appeals about the Kindness Collective is that their work is distributed amongst a huge range of recipients, not just a single cause,” said Mr Kennedy.

“This means through our involvement we can help a far greater number of recipients and is a small way we can support an organisation and help bring some kindness to so many Kiwi kids and their families.”

Armstrong’s will initially assist the Kindness Collective with vehicle support, with a range of additional initiatives planned for coming months in the leadup to Christmas.

“Today we are excited to announce our partnership with the Kindness Collective, later in the month we will be detailing exactly how we plan to support this at our brand locations throughout the country,” said Mr Kennedy.

“We will be supporting it from a top-down business perspective, but also calling on customers to consider doing their bit as well.”

Founder of the Kindness Collective, Sarah Page, said that having the support of Amrstrong’s will enable the charity to deliver more to families and communities they work with.

“The Kindness Collective is a New Zealand charity that spreads kindness by connecting children and families with the things they need - from everyday essentials to moments of joy. We make it easy for people, brands and businesses to get involved at a grassroots level by directly providing resources, time, tools and money to people in need in the community.

“We are incredibly grateful for every new corporate partner that joins our team, because it means they see value in the work we do and, above all else, means we can spread more kindness around the country.”

More information about the Kindness Collective is available at https://www.kindness.co.nz/

