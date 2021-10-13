Apptio And IBM Announce Collaboration To Help Accelerate Enterprise Transformation With IBM’s Open Hybrid Cloud Approach

Apptio’s SaaS solutions will be a decision engine to help clients migrate workloads and applications with Red Hat OpenShift

Sydney, Australia – October 13, 2021 – Apptio, Inc., a leading provider of technology business management (TBM) SaaS applications, and IBM (NYSE: IBM), today announced a collaboration to help clients improve hybrid cloud technology decision-making and drive adoption of Red Hat OpenShift and IBM’s open hybrid cloud approach.

According to a recent IBM Institute for Business Value study titled “Unlock the Business Value of Hybrid Cloud”, organisations are increasingly adopting an open hybrid cloud approach and expect to operate more than 10 distinct clouds by 2023. To help inject flexibility and agility into their operations, enterprises must determine which applications should be migrated and how that may impact the business.

The collaboration will combine data-driven insights from Apptio to help clients make informed migration decisions and capitalise on the capabilities of Red Hat OpenShift to run and manage workloads in the computing environment that best suits their business goals, including on-premises infrastructure and across cloud destinations including IBM, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and others.

“Many enterprises are going hybrid by leveraging both on-premises and cloud services to satisfy their technology and business needs,” said Sunny Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Apptio. “IBM is uniquely positioned to offer a hybrid multi-cloud approach for customers resulting in a comprehensive and compelling platform for managing their workloads in this hybrid world.”

As part of the relationship, Apptio and IBM will offer clients visibility, optimisation and migration capabilities for IBM Cloud with Red Hat OpenShift through Apptio’s financial decision engine, which cuts across enterprise technology – from on-premises infrastructure and cloud services to digital products such as ApptioOne and Cloudability.

Additionally, Apptio will use Red Hat OpenShift in its portfolio of products, starting with Targetprocess, which runs on IBM Cloud and is built to help enterprises accelerate business agility.

The combination of Apptio products with IBM AI Ops and IBM Turbonomics Application Resource Management can also help to provide clients with financial and utilisation analysis of workload placement.

“Apptio and IBM are united in our desire to help clients make data-driven decisions about running their workloads in the optimal hybrid cloud environment, whether in the cloud or on-premises,” said Bob Lord, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Ecosystems, IBM. “With the addition of Apptio to our growing ecosystem of partners, we’re able to combine Apptio’s financial analytics and decision support and IBM’s open hybrid cloud leadership to design an offering to deliver unprecedented value to clients at all stages of their cloud journeys.”

IBM Global Business Services (GBS) will advise clients on their hybrid cloud journey by providing end-to-end strategy, design, road mapping and architectural services for clients using Apptio’s products.

IBM will use Apptio’s cloud financial management and optimisation products, such as ApptioOne, to manage technology spend and consumption of internal IBM Cloud resources across its enterprise.

Apptio is part of IBM’s partner ecosystem, an initiative to support partners of all types – whether they build on, service or resell IBM technologies and platforms – to help clients manage and modernise workloads with Red Hat OpenShift for any cloud environment, including IBM Cloud.

About Apptio

Apptio gives you the power of trusted, actionable insights to connect your technology investment decisions to drive better business outcomes. More than 60 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises trust Apptio to manage to spend across the entire IT portfolio and beyond, so they can focus on delivering innovation. Apptio automatically ingests and intelligently structures vast amounts of enterprise and technology-specific spend and operational data. Apptio enables users across disciplines to report, analyze, plan, and govern their investments collaboratively, efficiently, and with confidence. Learn more at www.apptio.com.

About IBM

IBM is the global leader in hybrid cloud and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries. More than 3,200 clients use our hybrid cloud platform to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and, in total, more than 30,000 of them have turned to IBM to unlock value from their data — this client list includes nine out of ten of the world’s largest banks. With this foundation, we continue to leverage Red Hat OpenShift as the leading platform to address our clients’ business needs: A hybrid cloud platform that is open, flexible and secure. Guided by principles of trust, transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM also is committed to being a responsible steward of technology and a force for good in the world. For more information, visit: www.ibm.com.

Statements regarding IBM's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice and represent goals and objectives only

